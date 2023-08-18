BROCKTON – Brockton purchased several pop-up tents with the Brockton logo. They were used during the summer sidewalk sale in 2021 and again for the Hometown Christmas Market.
That was when social distancing was still very much a concern. Council waived any rental fee to support local businesses during the COVID pandemic.
When COVID restrictions ended, so did the waiving of fees, which are currently $125 for a standard tent and $225 for a 10-foot by 20-foot tent.
The report on the tents presented during the Aug. 8 council meeting stated the fee was meant to cover the eventual replacement of the tents, plus staff time in setting the tents up and taking them down; most of the tents are set up by staff.
Issues arose with this year’s Summer Streetfest event. Several businesses requested use of the Brockton tents, until they were told about the rental charge. Eight of the 10 tents were used by Brockton in the Market Garden for Streetfest; the remaining two were not used that day.
The report included information about an incident during last winter’s Christmas Market, when a tent being used by a vendor damaged a storefront sign when it became airborne in a gust of wind. No one was injured, but the municipality was responsible for repairs to the storefront. Three tents now have burn holes, and one of the 10-foot by 20-foot tents is missing.
The staff report stated that at this time, the municipality has had only one official tent rental, and the user group requesting it has asked that the fee be waived.
While the tents do have promotional value when used at community events, the plan was to use the rental fee for replacing them as needed.
Three options were presented in the report to assist council in deciding how to proceed: status quo, with the $125 rental fee; the $125 fee for all users except service clubs, community organizations and not-for-profits; or the $125 with the above exceptions, plus an exception for Brockton businesses during the two municipal events of Summerfest and the Christmas Market.
Coun. Greg McLean said, “It’s important to support non-profits,” and suggested charging a deposit to cover any damages such as burn marks. This would encourage people to take better care of the tents.
Coun. Kym Hutcheon said she supported option three – “all our businesses as well as non-profits.”
Coun. Tim Elphick noted the tents benefit the community, saying, “It was fantastic to see them at the volunteer recognition event.” He added that they were never designed to provide a revenue stream; he, too, supported option three.
He would, however, like to hear how much staff time is involved putting up and taking down the tents.
Coun. Carl Kuhnke also supported the third option but noted, “We’re missing a tent.” He suggested the $125 “up front,” noting, “those tents cost way more than $125.”
Mayor Chris Peabody stated his support for the third option.