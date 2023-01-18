The Swan Hills Fire Department (SHFD) is changing things up for its upcoming fundraising event. The SHFD has held a formal gala in years past as a major annual fundraising event, although this has not been possible in the last two years due to the public health restrictions in place because of the pandemic. While these events have been successful fundraisers, Fire Chief Otto Fleming reports that the department has received feedback indicating that a less formal occasion would be appreciated.
This year’s event will be a Las Vegas-style dueling pianos performance. A dueling pianos act involves two pianists performing on pianos, playing a variety of songs and entertaining the audience with humour and audience interaction. Audience members can tip the performers to add their favourite songs to the playlist, with the tip revenue going to the SHFD.
The SHFD dueling pianos fundraiser will be a semi-formal affair at the Keyano Centre on January 28. The doors open at 7:00 PM, and the show will begin at 8:00 PM. Each table will have a charcuterie board for snacking, and beverages will be available for purchase. This event will be for adults only; no minors will be permitted. Tickets can be purchased at the ATB for $40, or a VIP table can be reserved for $600 (seats eight people and includes front-row seating, bottle service, and a Swan Hills Fire/Rescue Booze Bucket). There will also be a Safe Ride Home available within Swan Hills.
Fleming explains that the SHFD is trying something new, offering an opportunity for a night out during the winter. “If you’re looking for some fun and entertainment, come out and join us,” said Fleming, “I’m sure it’ll be a great time.”