The South Kent U13 Lightning look to overcome a tough string of road games as they prepare for a Silverstick tournament in Watford.
The team’s most recent string of games began with a tough road loss.
“It was a two-hour drive, and we were awful,” said head coach Rob Schaafsma.
The Lightning fell 11-1 to the South Huron Sabres.
The Lightning’s coach admitted the team played “much better” in their following game vs the Dresden Jr. Kings but still came up short.
In the Dec. 3 game vs the Dresden Jr. Kings, the Lightning fell 4-2. Goals were scored by Cam Hall and R.J. Kuiper.
However, the Lightning had to bounce back quickly as they hosted the Ilderton Jets the following night.
According to Schaafsma, the coaching staff shook things up, and it seems to work well.
“We had a great team effort and changed our lines around to shake things up. It was a very high-paced game,” he said.
In the end, the Lightning found themselves back in the win column as they bounced back for a 4-2 victory. Cohen Robert scored twice for the Lightning as Gavin Lumley and Cam Hall each tacked on a goal of their own.
The Lightning now travels to Watford, where they will compete in the International Silverstick tournament from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11. At the time of press, results are unknown.