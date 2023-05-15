The Nunavik Police Service announced Tuesday that it conducted two major drug busts in the last month in Inukjuak and Kuujjuaq.
Police in Inukjuak arrested 10 people on April 10 following searches of several homes in the community.
Police seized more than 1.5 kilograms of cannabis resin, more than 500 grams of cannabis in bulk, and approximately five grams of various hard drugs, including cocaine, crack, and GHB, or gamma-hydroxybutyrate, sometimes referred to as a date-rape drug.
They also seized $10,000 in cash, various equipment used for drug trafficking, and alcohol.
The street value of these drugs is believed to be around $83,000, police say.
Police also arrested two women May 2 following another drug bust in Kuujjuaq.
A team of officers from the Quebec’s police service and Nunavik Police Service searched a home in the community.
Officers seized 32.6 grams of cocaine, according to Nunavik police Capt. Patrice Abel.
Police identified a 33-year-old woman as one of the two people arrested
Charges in all of these cases are pending a decision from a Quebec prosecutor.
So far this year, Nunavik police and their provincial counterparts have announced eight drug and alcohol smuggling busts in the region.