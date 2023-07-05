The Town of Strathmore is taking a proactive approach to support local businesses, foster economic growth, and enhance community development through the launch of the Business Needs Assessment and Action Plan.
“Council has recognized economic development as a top priority in the Town’s 2022-2025 Strategic Plan,” states Mayor Pat Fule. “We also recognize that the economy is tough right now, there are workforce challenges, supply chain issues, housing shortages, and all of these things affect our businesses. We need a clear picture of where we should start and a plan on how to support local businesses and intentionally position for sustainable growth.”
Angela Groeneveld, Economic Development Manager with the Town of Strathmore, emphasizes the importance of this initiative.
“The Town of Strathmore is committed to providing a business-friendly environment and opportunities for local businesses to thrive,” she said. “We need comprehensive information about our local businesses to make informed decisions and support their success. By creating an action plan that keeps existing businesses in the community, preserves jobs, and creates new employment opportunities, we will work with the business community and regional partners to understand the economic situation and come up with a plan to allocate resources effectively.”
Partnering with InnoVisions & Associates, the Town of Strathmore will engage local businesses through Business Cafes, one-on-one interviews, and discussion groups. This comprehensive process builds upon the valuable insights gathered from previous surveys and interviews conducted with businesses over the past five years. Commencing in June and extending until September 2023, these information-gathering sessions will serve as crucial platforms for businesses to openly express their evolving needs, address challenges arising from the post-COVID landscape, and share innovative ideas for growth and development that could be reflected in the Economic Development Action Plan.
The first Business Café is July 6 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Strathmore Station. The Town of Strathmore encourages all local businesses to participate in this initiative. By sharing their concerns and insights, businesses can shape the action plan and contribute to the development of a vibrant and prosperous business community. To reserve your spot, RSVP Katherine at ecdev@strathmore.ca.