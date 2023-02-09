Sturgeon Falls resident, Ken Rhame, tired of “loud exhaust noise at all hours of the day and night” from snowmobiles, suggested West Nipissing council create a by-law to help eradicate the racket. His letter to council specifically mentioned “snow machines running their engines with non-stock exhaust systems,” designed to increase noise levels.
There is “no apparent reason” for this additional noise, Rhame noted, and he wondered “why you would purposely annoy the residents of this community?” He mentioned that most of those modified systems are “illegal” under the Motorized Snow Vehicle Act, and at times, “the offence is enforced” when such machines operate on the highway, trails, or crown land.
However, once those sleds hit private property excessive noise is difficult to enforce. So what Rhame would like to see is a by-law that would “hold property owners responsible for operating or allowing operation of snow vehicles with non-stock exhaust systems.”
Essentially, the idea is that If you own land, and offer some of that to be used as a snowmobile trail, and a snowmobile uses that land with a loud modified exhaust, you as the property owner would be accountable for that action. And you could receive a fine for a noise violation.
He figures this could also lead to loss of access to trails, as some landowners, eager to avoid the headache of by-law officers and noise complaints, will choose to close their land to sledders.
“In southern Ontario you seldom see this exhaust systems offence,” Rhame explained to council, “as property owners will terminate trail permissions. The majority of operators are responsible as there is limited access to trails on private property.”
Ideally, Rhame would like to see a by-law similar to the one he put forward to council, which clarifies that “no property owner of the Municipality of West Nipissing permit or allow the operation of motorized snow vehicles on their property with non-stock exhaust systems.”
“The property owner is solely responsible for any operation of a motorized snow vehicle on their property with non-stock exhaust systems that when operated cause excessive noise to the residents of the municipality,” Rhame’s motion added.
Will council go along with this? There was some discussion at the last meeting on February 7th, however, the item will return to the next meeting at which time council will debate the issue.
