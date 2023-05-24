Grey-Bruce OPP are looking for public assistance to catch the perpetrators of an armed robbery that happened on May 19 at a bank branch in Feversham.
Grey-Bruce OPP detective Brad Olsen attended the Grey Highlands council town hall meeting on May 23 to provide the public in attendance with an update on the case and to ask for help.
On May 19, two masked men entered the Dundalk and District Credit Unit branch on Grey County Road 2 with a firearm. Employees at the bank were bound and a quantity of cash was stolen from the bank.
One suspect was described as male, black, thin build, 5'8" to 5'10" tall. The second suspect was described as male, thin build, 5'8" to 5'10" tall.
At the town hall meeting, Olsen said the OPP is asking area residents to remember if they noticed anything out of the ordinary that day.
“Anything that stands out as suspicious. In a small community like Feversham people tend to notice things,” said Olsen.
The police are seeking more information about the vehicle used in the robbery. He noted that local residents in the Feversham area may have received deliveries to their homes that day and said delivery companies often have dash cam recordings from their vehicles. He said the time frame between 3 and 6 p.m. on May 19 is of particular interest.
“That would be very helpful to us,” said Olsen.
The OPP have canvassed the local area for more information and are planning another canvass seeking video evidence from that day. Oslen said the robbery appears to have been a “targeted event” and there is no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.