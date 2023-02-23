Part 1 of a 2-part series on Ukrainians who are finding peace in Peterborough after Russia invaded Ukraine one year ago
Last year, the lives of Olena Kravchenko and her young son Nikita were forever changed.
On March 8, the pair were forced to flee their home in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine — just weeks after Russia invaded the sovereign country, marking the beginning of the devastating, ongoing war that’s caused thousands of casualties and torn millions of families apart.
Olena and her son escaped the escalating violence and entered Poland — the beginning of a long journey. From there, the two made it to Slovakia. Then Austria. Then France.
Meanwhile, nearly 8,000 kilometres away, Ennismore’s Art DuTemple watched the early stages of the brutal invasion unfold.
He knew he had to do something.
Online, the father of five began searching for ways to help.
“We saw so many stories that just broke my heart and my wife Linda said, ‘OK, here’s what we’re going to do: we’re going to look for a family of kids, a single mother with kids. That’s who we’re going to help,’” DuTemple told The Examiner.
He began sending emails and making calls.
He was soon led to three potential families in need of help. After his first call with a Ukrainian couple — parents of two young sons — DuTemple was in. They agreed to host the family. But that meant making a second, difficult call to the next family on the list: Olena and Nikita.
He was forced to break the news to Olena, still living in France. He couldn’t host her.
“I understand,” she told him.
But Olena couldn’t hide the tears. Her hopes of making it to Canada had been crushed.
“That made us cry too,” DuTemple recalled.
A minute later, he was calling Olena back. He couldn’t tell her “no.” He couldn’t be the bearer of more bad news.
He committed to hosting Olena and her son once the first family had moved on.
In April, Art, Linda and his two children, Nicky, 8, and Eddie, 6, (DuTemple has three other adult children living in Toronto) welcomed their first family from Ukraine. For four months, the DuTemple family supported the young family as they adapted to life in Canada — doing everything they could to make the difficult transition easier. Finding them jobs, providing room and board and finally helping them to find a lovely apartment in Peterborough. By the end of August, they had moved on to start their new lives.
Two weeks later, in September, Olena and Nikita, 9, arrived in Ennismore, welcomed with open arms by the DuTemple family — and the community at large.
“It didn’t take my wife and I long to say, ‘OK, let’s get back into this. We gave our word to Olena that we’d take care of her,’” du Temple said.
Olena, who has a master of economics degree and used to run her own business, was promptly hired at Leon’s Furniture in Peterborough, where she’s currently thriving as a sales associate. She was recently recognized as employee of the month for bringing in the most sales.
It took a bit of time for Nikita, who attends Chemong Public School in Bridgenorth along with Nicky and Eddie, to adjust to his new life in Canada.
But things soon changed.
“He likes being in Canada. When he first came, he was a bit closed off. It was hard for him at the beginning, but for now, he seems really comfortable,” Olena said.
“He likes school. When Nikita first arrived, he didn’t know English well, but it’s getting better by the day and I’m really proud of him.”
Nikita and DuTemple’s children have become close over the past few months.
“They’re like brothers and sisters,” DuTemple said.
Olena and her son are also finding comfort thanks to the support of the Ennismore community. Family, friends and strangers pitched in, reducing the price of bicycles for the children and even lending out a car.
“The community stepped up,” DuTemple reflected. “We’ve had people collecting stuff; friends dropping things off. Next thing you know we’re getting bags of clothes.”
Two kids in the neighbourhood took on odd jobs, raising $600 and bringing the money to the DuTemple home in a jar.
“It just breaks your heart what people are doing,” DuTemple said.
While the transition hasn’t been easy for Olena — it’s difficult for her to talk about the war at home and what she had to leave behind — she’s eternally grateful for the outpouring of support.
“Without their support I don’t even know how I could manage with my life. So it’s amazing what they do for us,” said Olena about the DuTemple family.
“We became really close … they’re just part of my family. Sometimes it’s really hard for me because I feel overwhelmed because it’s not easy, but Art and Linda support me everyday, every minute,” Olena said. “I can’t even explain how much I appreciate it.”
She’s also grateful to Ennismore and Peterborough residents who continue to extend a helping hand, adding that Leon’s customers brought her gifts during Christmastime. Some just check in on her to see how she’s doing.
“It’s fantastic,” said Olena.
Tomorrow: In Part 2, the challenges and rewards of hosting a refugee family.
Brendan Burke is a staff reporter at the Examiner, based in Peterborough. His reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative.