Alberta’s provincial government announced on Friday, July 14 it was supporting the Canadian Badlands Passion Play Society, also known as the Badlands Amphitheatre, with nearly $2 million in funding to begin revitalization of the facility.
The funding, totalling $1.95 million, will help support Phase One of the revitalization project, which will see 1,400 seats within the lower bowl of the amphitheatre replaced; an additional 1,100 seats in the upper amphitheatre will be replaced during Phase Two of the project, along with the addition of a new grandstand with shade cover, and washroom facilities.
“Alberta is one of the most spectacular landscapes in the world, and it has such a tremendous story to tell,” Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow tells the Mail. “We need to make sure the facilities and the opportunities here in the province are available for tourists when they come here; this is just one step forward to revitalizing this amazing facility, making sure it’s a staple in the community and this part of the province for years and decades to come.”
In the nearly three decades since it opened, Badlands Amphitheatre has served over 300,000 visitors. While it is renowned for its annual Passion Play, the Badlands Amphitheatre also provides other arts and culture events such as the Great Big Weekend and Vanfest.
“This funding will improve the guest experience and allow us to expand our programming, bringing more arts, culture, and tourism to the area,” shares Badlands Amphitheatre Executive director Vance Neudorf.
A contractor has already been selected for the project, and designers and architects have recently visited the site in preparation for work to begin.
Work is anticipated to begin in September due to the short window available; Mr. Neudorf explains the project will need to wrap up prior to rehearsals for the 2024 Passion Play, which begin in May 2024.