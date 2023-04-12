GUYSBOROUGH — Child poverty in Nova Scotia, and the country overall, fell during the first wave of Covid due to federal support payments meant to alleviate the repercussions of an almost complete shutdown of the economy. In Guysborough and Antigonish counties, the rates were 19.6 and 15.2 per cent, respectively, for 2020, down from 25.5 and 19.9 per cent in 2019.
In the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives-Nova Scotia’s recently released 2022 Report Card on Child and Family Poverty in Nova Scotia: Kids Can’t Wait, data from 2020 indicates the child poverty rate fell by 24.3 per cent. The report noted, “Without the temporary pandemic benefits (including the CERB), the child poverty rate in Nova Scotia would have increased. Nova Scotians received 99 per cent of temporary benefits from the federal government (only 0.3 per cent from the provincial government).
With the end of CERB and the federal claw back of some CERB benefits, report authors Lesley Frank and Christine Saulnier anticipate the next poverty report card will show that the 2020 decrease in the poverty rate was only a minor interruption of the disturbing trend where Nova Scotian children continue to face the fourth highest poverty rate in the country and the highest poverty rate in Atlantic Canada.
Frank spoke to The Journal last week about the report, which was compiled with the most recent census data and tax filer information provided by Statistics Canada.
Poor by design
The report lists 17 recommendations to the provincial government to end child and family poverty. Asked which of those would be her top three priorities, Frank said, “The one that I would put as number one is the immediate need to redress the deprivation of people living on income assistance. What we classify as a minimum income for those folks is very far below the poverty line. So, they’re poor by design and this is a decision that government makes when they set those rates; that a certain proportion of people in this province will be poor by design.”
Rates of child poverty in Nova Scotia are higher among racialized groups at 29.5 per cent, almost double the rate for non-racialized children, at 15.8 per cent. Frank said her second top priority would be to address this long-standing disparity.
“We know that child and family poverty is racialized. It’s a result of longstanding inequities based on colonial practices. We have the highest child poverty rates, for example, in our reserve communities…That pattern has been consistent over time,” said Frank.
And if Frank could have one more item to tick off the to-do list for the government, it would be a commitment to a poverty reduction plan. She said, “We have a federal poverty reduction plan. It set some targets; it’s been legislated. They’re doing important things around indexing the income supports that are in place to inflation, but the province doesn’t have a plan. And it had committed for setting a target for child poverty reduction when the new government took office and there’s been some work that was done last winter on bringing people together across government departments and talking to external experts and people with lived experience.”
But there has been no announcement of targets, what will be measured and what interventions will be used, Frank added.
Income supports lift children out of poverty
The main takeaway from the report is that the provision of economic supports, such as those distributed during the first year of the pandemic, can and do lift thousands of children out of poverty.
“Adequate income support did in fact bring families above the poverty line and we saw the largest single year reduction [of poverty] on record in the year 2020 when there was an almost complete shutdown of the economy in Nova Scotia,” said Frank, adding, “So we know what levers work but despite that, those were temporary measures. Almost 99 per cent of what reduced child poverty in 2020 were interventions from the federal government and they were temporary, most of them…Here we are in 2023 with new issues, food inflation. You can see the despair in people’s faces in the grocery store.”
And there is little relief in sight, at least not in the most recent provincial budget delivered in mid-March.
Michelle Ward, executive director of Kids First Association – a family resource program serving Pictou, Antigonish and Guysborough counties – found the province’s decision to maintain the status quo on income assistance puzzling. She told The Journal in an interview on April 6, “It’s not necessarily a move that makes any sense to anyone whose working within community these days.”
Poverty impacts healthcare
Ward added that, if the monies available during Covid were embedded within the income assistance program – like a guaranteed income, the cost savings to the province on healthcare alone would be significant.
“No one’s talking about the fact that just placing money in acute care is not going to get Nova Scotia out of our healthcare crisis. We have to be putting supports in areas like income assistance, wages [and] our supports to our rural communities. If we could be doing that, we’re actually saving our healthcare system a lot of money, but we’re not looking at that,” said Ward.
Local challenges growing
Speaking to the situation in Guysborough County, Ward said, “The level of food insecurity in Guysborough alone is quite shocking and I don’t think people quite know the depth of it or understand the depth of it. If you are not living that reality yourself, you’re not seeing it. But, I will say it is a real concern of our organization moving forward in terms of how we continue to support families who are going to be at levels of poverty we’ve never seen.”
Kids First has seen an increase in people looking for help with groceries and items for their children such as cribs, diapers and formula, Ward told The Journal. The organization has also seen a spike in its travel cost, up an estimated 30 per cent due to families being unable to afford transportation costs to pick up these items – which Kids First now delivers, when possible.
While Guysborough County has a notably high poverty rate, Ward said, “What I worry about in terms of Antigonish, because the report did say that Antigonish County had the lowest poverty rate in Nova Scotia, at 15 per cent, which I don’t really think tells the true story of what is actually happening in Antigonish. Poverty is very hidden in Antigonish…people aren’t talking about it because they think that Antigonish is doing really well, but the 15 per cent that are living in poverty are living in absolute poverty.
“Our organization and other organizations are seeing a very deep level of poverty in Antigonish, specifically around the housing crisis. All we’re doing is driving our poverty outside of the town because people can’t afford to live in town and so we are not seeing it and we are not talking about it and that really worries me. At least, in Guysborough Country, we’re talking about it. We’re not talking about it in Antigonish County, beside the poverty coalitions and folks like that [who] are talking about it, but it doesn’t feel to me that any level of government is listening.”
The Journal asked for feedback on the child and family poverty report card from several departments within the provincial government. A combined statement was provided by the Department of Community Services (DCS), Department of Education and Early Childhood Development and African Nova Scotia Affairs on April 11 via email and reads as follows: “The fact that there are children in Nova Scotia living in poverty is deeply troubling. Poverty is a significant, long-term, and complex issue impacting the well-being and health outcomes of children, families and communities. It is frequently intergenerational and systemic, often rooted in income levels, trauma, racism, access to health services, mental health issues and addictions. We know that people of African ancestry represent 2.9 per cent of the overall Canadian population and are disproportionately impacted by poverty.
“Nova Scotians experiencing poverty need many different types of services and resources to eliminate barriers and create opportunities and better outcomes. Children deserve care that gives them the best start in life and parents deserve childcare that is affordable, regardless of their financial means, and available where they live and when they work. Government is committed to building a high-quality publicly managed early learning and childcare system that is affordable, inclusive, and accessible. The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development has increased its investment in early learning and childcare by $83 million, for a total investment of $277 million to support this work,” read the email.
The statement concluded, “There is still much more work to do, and the province is committed to working across government, with communities, with our stakeholder partners, and with families themselves to make a difference in this area.”
In addition to the above statement, the following data was provided on measures in this year’s DCS budget to improve the lives of people living on low incomes: $23.3 million increase in disability support programs for residential and community-based programs; $8.2 million increase in funding for homelessness and supportive housing; $45.3 million for targeted housing initiatives including rent supplements, homeowner repair programs and investments in public housing; $8 million to increase the Nova Scotia Child Benefit for families in support of reducing childhood poverty; $13.4 million increase to address the needs of youth with complex needs; $7.8 million increase for prevention & early intervention funding; $3.9 million increase for new program and supports for youth leaving care in support of reducing child poverty; and $6.2 million increase for training and skills development for youth in support of reducing child poverty.
To read the 2022 Report Card on Child and Family Poverty in Nova Scotia, visit https://policyalternatives.ca.