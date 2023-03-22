Police say a shooting on Monday in the Long Plain First Nation resulted in local leaders putting the community in lockdown.
Long Plain First Nation’s Band Council announced late on Monday that the community located southwest of Portage la Prairie was going into a lockdown, but at the time of that announcement council would only say that it was because of a Monday incident, and that suspects remained “at large.”
Manitoba First Nations Police (MFNP) Service, which has jurisdiction over policing in Long Plain, said a male driving a vehicle was shot on Monday.
MFNP were called around 6:15 p.m. on Monday about a male that had been shot while driving with a passenger heading west on Yellowquill Trail in Long Plain on Monday.
Police say the victim drove past a truck that was heading east and that occupants in the truck shot at the driver and passenger.
The driver was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Winnipeg in stable condition and police say the passenger sustained no injuries.
MFNP said on Wednesday they were still searching for suspects and information about the incident and believe the truck involved was a “dark-coloured Chevrolet.”
Anyone with information can call the Long Plain MFNP at 204-252-4488, message the detachment at tips@mfnp.ca, or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
As of Wednesday morning Long Plain First Nation remained in lockdown. All businesses in the community have been asked to close and lock down temporarily, and four 24-hour checkpoints have been set up in in the community.
As well, those who are not band members of the Long Plain First Nation are currently not allowed entry into the community.
Long Plain band council did say violence and drug trafficking have been on the rise in the community recently, and are becoming increasingly concerning and problematic.
“Chief and council have had many discussions on the issue of drug trafficking and violence within the community,” band council's release said. “To promote, enhance, and sustain the health, safety and quality of life for our people, we are striving to provide an environment of improved well-being.
“The rise in the selling of illegal/non- prescription drugs is not within our cultural belief or way of life, and addressing the issue is paramount in protecting our community.
“We take a strong stance that these actions will not be tolerated on-reserve. If you’re suspected or caught trafficking, there will be consequences.”
— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.