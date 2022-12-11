Prior to 1997/98 “Blood Drives” as they were called, were carried out by the Canadian Red Cross. Regularly the Red Cross would make its way around smaller communities to solicit blood donations in rural areas of the province. Some blood clinics in some communities were always well supported and others varied, but it offered rural people the opportunity to donate blood without needing to take a significant amount of time out of their day. Today, for the most part, Blood Clinics are held in urban centres around the province, and on December 26th people in and around Humboldt can give the “gift of life”. The holiday season is, unfortunately, traditionally a time of high need for blood and blood products. The inventory of blood products is low for every type of blood and according to the information on their website every donation appointment between now and January 30 needs to be filled to ensure there is enough blood in reserve for the holiday season and to replenish those reserves once the holidays are over.
The Canadian Red Cross Society was involved in the collection of voluntary blood donations from 1946 until 1997/98, when the Canadian blood system was overhauled. The Canadian Red Cross Society blood program was developed following the Second World War, when collected civilian blood was needed and used in life-saving blood transfusions, in military hospitals overseas. Canadians responded generously to this opportunity to help save the lives of the sick and wounded, and the success of the wartime program led to a peacetime equivalent for the general population. The Canada-wide blood system came into existence after forming agreements with the individual provinces about how to structure, manage and pay for the program. The collection of blood donations by the Red Cross helped make possible a whole range of new treatments in Canadian hospitals. Donors who rolled up their sleeve at Red Cross blood clinics and during blood donation drives often received a small pin to wear proudly as a token of gratitude from the Red Cross.
Canadian Red Cross’s central role in Canada’s voluntary blood donation system came under scrutiny as concerns about possible blood contamination arose around the world during the 1980s. During the 1980s and 1990s, Canada experienced a massive failure in patient safety. Contaminated blood products were transfused to Canadian patients, resulting in the deaths of thousands of patients over a number of years due to HIV and hepatitis C.
In 1993 the federal government established the Commission of Inquiry on the Blood System in Canada, known as the Krever Commission of Inquiry on the Blood System in Canada. In response, governments created Canadian Blood Services in 1998: an independent, arm’s length, not-for-profit organization to administer the blood system. Since CBS began managing Canada’s blood system in 1998, there has not been a single recorded instance of blood-borne infection from either hepatitis C or HIV/AIDS.
From their website, the Canadian Red Cross “acknowledges with profound sadness that people were infected by tainted blood in the 1980s and deeply regrets not developing and adopting measures more quickly to reduce the risk of infection. We were part of a system that failed and we are very sorry for what happened. Our thoughts continue to be with those who were affected and their families.”
In the 24 years since its inception, Canadian Blood Services has initiated many improvements to the services they provide to Canadians. May 2001 saw the launch of nucleic acid testing for HIV. Nucleic acid testing is a highly sensitive method for testing blood. Today, it is used to detect HIV, Hepatitis B and C viruses, and West Nile Virus in blood samples from donors. They have also established a long-running Partners for Life program, challenging Canadians to give blood as a group, either at work or in their communities. Donating blood in teams helps build a local and national culture of donation and ensures enough blood for hospital patients across the country. From bikers to bankers, more than 4,000 partner organizations have taken up the challenge. As well, the launch of a new mobile app (Give Blood) has allowed even more Canadians to connect with Canadian Blood Services through their preferred channels. Now, blood donors can book appointments, search for clinics, and receive reminders on mobile devices or home computers.
Some factors may make people ineligible to donate blood. These include issues related to acupuncture, age, alcohol, allergies, antibiotics, asthma, birth control, blood donation interval, blood transfusion, cancer, cannabis, chronic fatigue syndrome, cocaine, colds and flu, covid -19, Creutzfeld-Jakob Disease, variant (vCJD/Mad Cow). Chrohn’s Disease, dental work, diabetes, ebola, epilepsy, false reactive test results, fibromyalgia, health, hemochromatosis, hemoglobin, hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, iron, lupus, malaria, medication, menstruation, minor illnesses, monkeypox, multiple sclerosis, organ/tissue transplants or grafts, piercings, pregnancy, sexual behaviour-based screening, sexually transmitted diseases, skin conditions, stitches or lacerations, surgery, tattoos, travel, vaccinations, and weight. While some of these restrictions will only make a potential donor ineligible for a temporary period, some will result in permanent ineligibility. For more information, individuals can go to blood.ca and click the link under Blood for ABC’s of eligibility to donating blood, platelets, and plasma.
One of the most frequent concerns of potential new donors is how they will feel after a donation. While there are a few people who may feel faint or “queasy” after donating, most people feel fine after donating blood. By drinking fluids and eating salty snacks before and after, blood volume can be maintained and donors can return to their normal activities. The important thing to remember is to avoid strenuous activities for the next six to eight hours and keep on drinking extra fluids for the next 24 hours. The actual donation procedure is managed by skilled and trained donor staff and typically takes between five and ten minutes, but then everyone who donates must wait for the recovery period to pass before leaving. While waiting donors are encouraged to have a snack and a drink to aid in the process.
This Christmas season why not think about giving a different gift…the gift of life.