The influx of new family doctors to Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre doesn’t mean locals will be able to completely avoid medical emergencies this winter, but with ERs across the province overflowing with patients, it could be locals’ best bet to avoid serious illness.
Kateri Memorial Health Centre communications officer Mackenzie Casalino said Kahnawa’kehró:non who sign up to the KMHC family-doctor waitlist will not have to wait long to get a call back from the hospital.
“They can expect a call back in two or three business days at most,” Casalino said. “There is availability and people will get a timely call back and get seen as soon as possible.”
ER capacity across Quebec continues to be tested with a combination of respiratory illnesses including the flu, RSV and COVID-19. At Anna-Laberge Hospital in Chateauguay, the emergency room was at 166-percent-capacity at press time, with 53 patients on 32 beds in the unit. A special notice on the CIUSSS Monteregie-Ouest health network (which administrates the hospital) gives users a checklist they can follow for resources beyond hospital emergency rooms.
On the site, users are first asked to call 811 (option 3) if they think they require care, or check in with their family doctor, their pharmacist, or by calling 811 (option 1 or 2). In addition, walk-in clinics are encouraged as an alternative to hospital emergency rooms. Pediatric clinics are also an option for sick kids, the website indicates.
The family-doctor option is probably the best one for locals, Casalino said.
“You should be able to start having regular appointments and right away. It’s a pretty quick process. It’s beneficial for a most because all their information will be in one place and they can get the care they need,” she added.
Locals over the age of five can call 450-638-3930 ext. 2468 to get themselves on the waitlist, and parents calling for children under five can call 450-638-3930 ext. 2344.
“They just have to leave their name, phone number and date of birth on the answering machine and they will get a call back,” Casalino said.
For ore information, visit the KMHC online at www.kmhc.ca.