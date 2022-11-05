October 27th, the Wakaw Bowling Alley acted as the venue for the first gathering of the fall for Wakaw’s Club 99. Their Hallowe’en themed supper was attended by approximately 50 people and the meal consisted of turkey with all the trimmings. While people were invited to dress in costume it wasn’t a requirement and those who didn’t come in costume seemed to enjoy the costumes of the others as much as those wearing the costumes. The prize for the Most Unique costume went to Marge Biccum and Lorie Burechailo while the Best Costume prize went to Clayton and Bev Rolfe.
Following the meal all those gathered enjoyed the music of Ralph Galambos who took everyone on a musical trip down memory lane covering such songs as Elvis’ Heartbreak Hotel and Don’t be Cruel, George Jones’ Choices, Kenny Rogers’ The Gambler, John Lennon’s Imagine, Del Shannon’s Runaway and Louis Armstrong’s What a Wonderful World to name but a few. Some tunes like Tzzzzzzzzzzzzzhe Twist managed to coax a few to the dancefloor while Runaway and Proud Mary had nearly the entire room singing along.
Club 99 is a social club for individuals 50 years of age and over in the area, who enjoy meeting with others and getting together for a variety of activities, and is a great opportunity to meet people and make new friends. The club meets for group activities on Thursdays at the bowling alley starting in September and continuing through until spring. Social activities such as lunches, monthly suppers, entertainment, guest speakers, bus trips, and barbecues while games may be bingo, cards, shuffleboard or bowling.
Club 99 also promotes the Indoor Walking Program, which is now managed by the Town and runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from 9:30 -11:00 at the Rec Centre. The local exercise therapist leads low-impact exercises as her schedule permits.
Club 99 reminds anyone who might be interested in joining that it is first and foremost a social club. There is no pressure on any member to volunteer for anything and involvement in the activities is determined purely by one’s own time schedule and desire. The yearly membership is very affordable and as a member one’s name is placed on the phoning list so that there is never any need to worry about missing out on a event. For more information about membership or for questions contact any Club 99 member or Lorna at (306) 233-3009.