While on a youth trip to Fredericton last year, Wicklow's Macie Hopkins saw what homeless people face daily.
"We stopped at a traffic light, and out our window, we could see people living in tents, like maybe seven in one tent, and they were digging through an old garbage bin," the Grade 12 Carleton North High School student recalled. "And they didn't have shoes."
While unable to stop and help at the time, Hopkins told a friend she would find a way to help the homeless. She delivered on her promise.
As she drew to the end of her Essential Skills Achievement Pathway program at CNHS, Hopkins needed to complete a capstone project benefiting home, school or community.
"This is how I can help them," Hopkin told herself.
With the support of Essential Skills teacher Derek Tracey and her CNHS schoolmates, Hopkins set out to collect as many items as possible to help Fredericton homeless shelters.
Over a month, Tracey said, Hopkins collected more than 1,000 items, such as food, shampoo, toothbrushes, socks and more, to provide a bit extra comfort to the capital city's homeless.
Hopkins let students and the community know about her project, and support rolled in from CNHS classes.
"I advertised to families and announced the details to the school weekly," Hopkins explained. "The winning class was promised a pizza party."
After the month-long drive, she said, Nathan Stokes' shop class delivered the most items, earning the pizzas.
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Hopkins told the River Valley Sun that all the items were packed and ready for delivery to the shelter soon.
As a bonus, she will successfully pass the program that began in Grade 10.
"After I make a PowerPoint, I can officially be counted as a graduate, and I'm thrilled to be able to help the homeless community," she said.
Hopkins hopes to use what she learned through the class and the completion of her capstone project to do something similar again.
"I've never actually done such a big project before, so I'm thankful for having my teacher, Derek Tracey, to help me and solve some of the problems I came across," she said.