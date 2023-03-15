The Swan Hills School Grizzlies Senior Boys Basketball team played a friendly game against a team fielded by the local RCMP detachment. Constables Russell Hoffman and Declan Treichel’s team included Math and Phys Ed teacher T.J. Linger, Lieutenant Clayton MacDonald from the Swan Hills Fire Department, and former Swan Hills School students Brodie Hooey and Eric McLean. Students, teachers, and community members filled the stands in the school’s large gym to take in the excitement.
It was an action-packed basketball game, with the score teetering back and forth between the two teams until the final quarter, when the Grizzlies built up and maintained a commanding lead. In the end, the Grizzlies emerged victorious with a final score of 67 – 53.
Both teams played a fast-paced game while showing excellent sportsmanship, keeping things competitive but fun. This game was not necessarily about winning or losing; it was an opportunity for the RCMP and students to come together and enjoy a fun and exciting event.
We are fortunate as a community to have an RCMP detachment with members that are so committed to community outreach and building positive connections with our youth.