Chatham-Kent Council approved an extension of West Kent Councillor Melissa Harrigan’s ‘s leave of absence from regular, special, committee and board meetings until Oct. 31. Harrigan’s council compensation and benefit entitlement will also continue during her approved leave.
Harrigan was granted a leave of absence last December after being diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, a breast cancer. Because of her ongoing treatment, Harrigan not medically fit to return to active status at this time.
Council approved Harrigan’s leave of absence in the consent agenda of the July 10 meeting.