The ‘great chicken debate’ is coming to Blenheim.
The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is hosting a public meeting on backyard chickens on Thursday, June 29, at St. Mary’s Hall at 6 p.m.
Municipal officials invited the public to the open house meeting to discuss the results and details from an online Let’s Talk Chatham-Kent website survey in April and May.
A draft report being prepared by staff to come back to the July 10 Council will include feedback from the June 29 meeting, which will be the cut-off date for residents to provide input.
No deputations will be allowed during the July 10 Council meeting.
Close to 5,000 people participated in the survey, which asked for public input on the pros and cons of establishing a by-law to allow backyard chickens in urban and rural residential settings.
According to the draft report provided by staff, the survey showed 68% of those responding favour allowing backyard chickens, as 3,411 voted ‘yes’ and 1,575 ‘no’ to the question.
A total of 2,246 participants said they wanted to have chickens on their property, 1,812 said no, and 928 were undecided.
The survey showed that 80% of the respondents are from urban settings, with 4,007 residents as opposed to those 981 from the rural area.
A total of 544 residents from Ward 3 East Kent participated in the survey. Ward 6 Chatham had 2,051 participants, Ward 2 South Kent 887, Ward 5 Wallaceburg 552, Ward 1 West Kent 501 and Ward 4 North Kent 453.
Survey participants also had the opportunity to express their concerns about chickens being allowed in urban and rural residential settings.
The odour from chicken coops was the biggest concern drawing 1,844 votes.
Sanitary and health fears were second with 1,816 votes, while other concerns included attracting predatory wildlife and rodents (1,787), noise (1,584), chickens roaming loose (1,573), unsightly coops (1,327) and property values/appearance 1,214.
There were 2,009 participants who said they had no concerns.
Full survey results can be found at www.chatham-kent.ca/services/animals/Pages/Backyard-Chickens.aspx
The draft report on the municipality’s website states several organizations are against the proposal to allow backyard chickens.
Chatham-Kent Public Health cited a number of significant public health implications of backyard chickens in urban settings, primarily related to an increased risk of infectious disease transmission through direct handling of chickens, exposure to contaminated environments and consumption of unregulated chicken products.
“Due to the elevated risk of transmission of infectious diseases posed by backyard chickens in urban settings, Chatham-Kent Public Health does not endorse a by-law,” the report stated.
“If a by-law is passed, Council is urged to consider a mandatory education component for individuals wishing to possess backyard chickens in urban areas, as well as regulatory inclusions that limit distribution of chicken products,” the statement read.
Kent Federation of Agriculture opposes any by-law allowing backyard chickens in urban areas in Chatham-Kent, citing avian influenza as a risk to the food supply system.
The KFA’s letter stated, “It has been proven that contaminating of commercial flocks originates in urban areas” and “that avian influenza was detected in Ontario in a backyard flock in Chatham-Kent in 2023.”
In a report, Egg Farmers of Ontario stated the commitment and expertise required in raising hens and the food safety regulations that must be followed.
The backyard chicken issue was brought back to the Council chambers by South Kent Councillor Anthony Ceccacci, who Shrewsbury area residents contacted after Mark Wright and Daniel Vaughan received by-law infraction citations in January for having chickens on their residential properties, brought the matter to Council earlier this year.
Council voted 17-0 at its Feb. 6 meeting to support Ceccacci’s motion to conduct the survey.
The motion also asked the administration to investigate by-laws in other municipalities and consult with Chatham-Kent Pubic Health for recommendations.
Council defeated motions to allow backyard chickens, except in agricultural zone settings, in 2013 and 2020.