Councillor Liz Krawiec absent.
Request For Decision (RFD)
Council reviewed two RFDs:
· International Day of Older Persons Proclamation: The Alberta Council on Aging has requested Alberta municipalities to proclaim Oct. 1 as International Day of Older Persons. This day emphasizes the value of seniors and brings recognition to the challenges they face. This year's theme is "The Resilience and Contributions of Older Women." Council passed a motion to proclaim Oct. 1 as International Day of Older Persons.
· Students' Union Donation Request: Council received a request for donation letter from Swan Hills School on behalf of the Students' Union (SU). The SU is seeking prize/monetary donations for their fundraisers at the upcoming Halloween Howler Volleyball Tournament & Dance on Oct. 28. Council passed a motion to donate $200 to the Swan Hills Students' Union to be used for the Halloween Howler fundraising event.
CAO Report
· FCSS, Town, and Library held a drive-in movie on Sept. 16.
· The final completed Municipal Accountability Program audit report was sent to Municipal Affairs on Sept. 15.
· Attended the Alberta Municipalities conference on Sept. 21 - 23 in Calgary.
· Council Members from Swan Hills, Big Lakes County, and High Prairie met with the Minister of Seniors and Housing, Josephine Pon, on Sept. 22 in Calgary regarding social and senior housing issues.
· Working on progress reports for the Canada Community Revitalization Fund grant.
Operations And Infrastructure
· Crack sealing will continue throughout Oct., weather and manpower permitting.
· PW will be replacing the Fire Hydrant on Main Street, next to the Keyano Center.
· The catch basin repair on Pan Am will be deferred to the spring of 2023. There were no bids from contractors for this job.
· The new Arena condenser is installed and had a few bugs that needed ironing out. The system is now working well and making ice.
· The contractor for asphalt repairs has communicated that they will be on-site the first week of Oct. Their first priority will be to repair the four-way stop on Pan Am to open up access to Centennial.
· PW had to hire an arborist to fall several dangerous trees at Freeman River.
· AEP has dropped off-site markers, fire pits, and picnic tables for Freeman River and Trapper Leas campgrounds. PW will be installing these as time permits.
Reports
· Mayor Craig Wilson attended the Alberta Municipalities Convention in Calgary from Sept. 21 – 23. On Sept. 22, Mayor Wilson, Councillor Liz Krawiec, and CAO Bill Lewis, along with representatives from High Prairie and Big Lakes County, met with Minister Pon regarding social and senior housing issues. Mayor Wilson advocated for the allocation of provincial funding for the daily operation of a seniors' facility if Swan Hills were to get one.
-Mayor Wilson attended a Barrhead District and Social Housing meeting on Sept. 26. They have some vacancies in their properties, but they are starting to get more inquiries to view the available units with winter approaching.
· Councillor Daryn Watson reported on a Municipal Planning Commission meeting. One property was subdivided into three titles.
-Councillor Watson also attended the Alberta Municipalities Convention in Calgary. He spoke to the vice president of the Alberta Conservation Association (ACA) about the possibility of introducing wild turkeys to the Swan Hills area for hunting purposes and the possibility of introducing tiger trout to Edith Lake (for sportfishing and to help curb the perch population). During this conversation, it came up that the ACA is exploring the introduction of catfish to Alberta.
-Councillor Watson also reported on a Community Matters meeting. They discussed banners and adding more garbage cans around town.
· Councillor Dean LaBerge reported on the Drive-In Movie Night on Sept. 16. It was an excellent community event. Unlike the previous two years, there were no health restrictions in place, so they could have a concession and the bathrooms in the Keyano Centre were open for use during the movie. Cardinal Energy also had a community BBQ going.
-Councillor LaBerge also attended the Alberta Municipalities Convention in Calgary. He attended informative sessions on the weaponization of social media and affordable seniors' housing priorities.
· Councillor Terry Kuyek also attended the Alberta Municipalities Convention in Calgary. He attended the session on the weaponization of social media, as well as a session on using humour to manage stress and improve one's outlook with regard to a trend in people no longer enjoying their work.
· Councillor Jeff Goebel also attended the Alberta Municipalities Convention in Calgary.
-Councillor Goebel also participated in a preliminary session for the upcoming Alberta Library Trustees Association webinar.
In-Camera
After an in-camera session Council passed a motion to approve the appointment of Melissa Hanna to the Community Matters Committee for a term of three years.