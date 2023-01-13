After months of uncertainty about whether a mandated by-election would be held at all, Kanehsata’kehró:non are finally heading back to the ballot box to have their say in who will become the newest Mohawk Council of Kanesatake (MCK) chief.
Election day is not till January 21, but anyone in a hurry to cast their ballot can pass by the advance poll at United Church Hall from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 14. To vote, electors must bring one piece of photo identification or else must be accompanied by two other band members who can vouch for their identity.
The by-election, originally slated for September 24, 2022, was suspended by MCK grand chief Victor Bonspille a week earlier, the day advance voting began. Ballots that were cast prior to the closure of the advance poll will still be counted.
The candidates are unchanged for the by-election: Shirley Bonspille, Lourena Montour, and former grand chief Serge Otsi Simon are all still vying for the seventh seat on Council.
According to chief electoral officer Maris Jacobs of PlanIt Consulting and Communications, the firm contracted to manage the election, it has been smooth sailing since the by-election resumed at the instruction of a quorum of four MCK chiefs.
“We’ve just been on track and on schedule,” said Jacobs. “We’ve had very few phone calls - mostly just to enquire about the mobile poll service, which is still available if anybody would like to enquire about that. Other than that, it’s been steady.”
Seniors, community members with physical disabilities, and those without transportation who live in the community have until January 20 at 4 p.m. to register for the mobile poll service.
The seventh Council seat has been vacant since former MCK chief Teiawenhniseráhte Tomlinson left nearly a year ago to head up the Kanesatake Health Center (KHC).