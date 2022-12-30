At a special meeting today, the RM of McKillop’s Chief administrative officer, Brandi Morissette, tendered her resignation, citing health reasons.
Deputy Reeve Bruce Bondar thanked her for her contributions and for her time over the years. “She came in during a very tumultuous time, and she did a fantastic job.”
“She turned the office around.” Commented Reeve Bob Schmidt.
The Council appointed Assistant Administrator Camille Box to Acting Administrator effective immediately. Councillor Don Whitrow said, “we will be looking for some sponsorship for her to continue her education onto a permanent position.”
The RM will now be looking to fill the Assistant Administrator position. At the same meeting, Council approved the 2023 salary and wages with a 4% increase for cost of living.
We’ve reached out to the Reeve, Council and CAO for comment.