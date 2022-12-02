The health unit in Haldimand-Norfolk has data to back up what can be seen in countless empty school desks and unfilled work shifts — the flu is hitting hard this winter.
In a media release issued Thursday, the health unit reported a “significant” number of positive test results for influenza when compared to past years.
To this point in the 2019-20 flu season, there had only been one lab-confirmed case of flu in the two counties.
This year there have already been 141 confirmed cases reported between Oct. 11 and Nov. 29.
The number of residents who have had the flu is likely higher still, since most people with flu-like symptoms are not tested.
“The hospital system in Ontario is currently overwhelmed with individuals seeking care for influenza and other respiratory viruses,” said acting medical officer of health Dr. Matt Strauss in a media release.
He urged residents to get a flu shot from their family doctor or a local pharmacy as soon as possible.
“There is strong evidence that influenza vaccination can prevent trips to the ER for flu,” Strauss said.
“I strongly recommend that you get your flu shot ASAP on this basis, particularly if you are in a high-risk group.”
The elderly and children under five are considered at heightened risk for serious flu symptoms, as well as residents who are pregnant, have underlying health conditions or live in long-term care facilities.
To further lower the risk of infection, the health unit recommends staying home and away from others when sick, keeping indoor spaces well-ventilated and washing your hands often.
In a letter to parents last month, the health unit recommended masking for students and educational staff in response to a “sharp increase in infections” from respiratory illnesses like influenza, RSV and COVID-19.