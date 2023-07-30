The Halton Regional Council took a significant step on July 12, 2023, in shaping the region's future by giving the green light to the 2023-2026 Strategic Business Plan. This comprehensive Plan outlines the key priorities for the Council's four-year term of office, focusing on enhancing programs, services, and infrastructure vital to the everyday lives of residents.
The 2023-2026 Strategic Business Plan adopts four strategic themes, each with goals, actions, and measures to guide the region's progress. These themes serve as cornerstones for addressing critical aspects of community development, including community well-being, infrastructure and growth, climate change and the environment, and excellence in government.
Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr expressed his appreciation for the collective efforts put into formulating the Plan, stating, "This Plan reflects the priorities of residents and businesses and builds on our successes and ongoing work with community partners to enhance the quality of life in Halton. I would like to thank everyone who provided their feedback and shared what matters most to them to help inform the 2023-2026 Strategic Business Plan. Together, we help to keep Halton a great place to live."
Halton Region actively engaged residents, businesses, indigenous people, communities, and first nations through an inclusive public consultation process to ensure the Plan's alignment with the community's needs and aspirations. The engagement efforts featured an online survey, virtual public meetings, and a community partner meeting, where valuable insights were gathered to shape the Plan and ensure its responsiveness to the community's concerns.
As the Council embarks on implementing the 2023-2026 Strategic Business Plan, close collaboration with local municipalities, other government levels, and community partners will be at the forefront of their approach. Working together, they seek to deliver on strategic themes and find cooperative solutions to emerging issues.
To uphold transparency and accountability, the Council annually reviews and reports progress on the themes, goals, actions, and measures to the Regional Council. This approach allows for continuous evaluation and adjustment, ensuring that the Plan remains adaptive and effective in addressing the region's evolving needs.
Halton Region, serving a population of more than 637,000 residents in the City of Burlington, the Town of Halton Hills, the Town of Milton, and the Town of Oakville, remains steadfast in its commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its residents.