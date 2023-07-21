The region’s libraries have joined together to cross-promote their many and varied summer programs. What this means for you and yours is that all library programs will be open to you – without a card. Imagine you’re a card-holding patron of the Bonfield Library, but you’d love to take part in a program held at the West Nipissing Library. Well, this summer, there’s no need to imagine. That option is here.
“We’re hoping this project is going to emphasize and cross-promote each other,” explained Jennifer Laporte, the CEO of the East Ferris Public Library. “We want to let people know that there’s a lot of interesting, neat things happening in all the libraries.”
“The Blue Sky Libraries: One Library at a Time” is what member library’s opted to call the initiative, and the goal is to encourage people to become more involved in the area libraries. With summer here, it’s also very practical. Say the grandkids are visiting from the south, they won’t need a library card to participate in a local program.
Or perhaps Callander’s library is putting on a special talk about themes of homes and families within Tolstoy’s War and Peace, and you’re not a card holder. Rest assured, you’ll be able to attend hassle free.
To sweeten the deal and provide some fun for the kids, each library has a colouring book available, which serves as a type of passport to all the participating libraries. If you attend a library event this summer, be sure to have this passport stamped upon entry.
All who participate will be entered in a year-end draw. Libraries are also encouraging local businesses, crafters, and artists to donate a gift to these prize baskets. Indeed, the idea is to heighten visibility for these businesses and artisans. The prize or donation does not have to be much, and all donations of $20 or more will receive a receipt for tax purposes.
For example, you’re a local potter, feel free to stop by your library branch to donate a homemade mug. While you’re there, why not discuss the possibility of hosting your own program at the library? Libraries are very open to hearing from local community groups and individuals who may have a special skill, talent, or hobby to share. Perhaps your stamp club could provide a program for the youth on a Sunday and pass on a love of philately to the next generation.
The overall goal is to get people involved with their library and encourage folks to check out other libraries in the region. A special website has been launched for the occasion (it’s only a landing page now), and organizers have created a map with all 13 participating libraries.
The program runs until September 8, so there’s plenty of time to embark on an epic library adventure this summer.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.