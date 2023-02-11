Charlotte Crawley comes from a long line of farmers.
She grew up on her family’s cattle farm in Clanwilliam, surrounded by land her ancestors have worked since 1897. Her family’s farm was even recently granted heritage status.
Crawley’s work in agriculture and conservation has earned her recognition from Ducks Unlimited Canada on today’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science.
The event is celebrated by the United Nations General Assembly every year on Feb. 11 to promote the full and equal access and participation of females in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.
Crawley graduated from the University of Manitoba with an animal science degree in agriculture in 2003, but it wasn’t until three years later that she would begin her farming career.
“My goal was always to farm. That was my true love and still is,” said Crawley, who raises cattle near Rapid City. “In 2014, [my family and I] made the decision to rent out the grain land when my parents were going to retire. I continued with three quarters and a small herd of cattle at home.”
Crawley also works with Ducks Unlimited Canada as a conservationist, first taking that position in 2006.
“I took a leap of faith and applied for the job and was able to get it.”
Before that, she worked with the Manitoba Beef and Forage Initiative as a farm manager.
Her job now entails delivering programs to producers in southwestern Manitoba to assist with sustainability on their farms, helping with forage conversion and rangeland management. She looks after the land Ducks Unlimited purchases from farmers and helps to transition them back into forage lands.
It’s also Crawley’s responsibility to mentor her colleagues. She said she’s proud that many Ducks Unlimited staff in the Brandon office are also women.
During her years in farming, she’s seen a lot of women enter the agricultural sector.
“There’s a lot of young women coming back to the family farm.”
In an industry that has long been dominated by men, and can also be somewhat slow to change, Crawley encourages any girl or woman with an interest in agriculture and a passion for conservation to chase their dream careers, even if that means having to work harder than everybody else.
“Because you’re a woman, you have to prove … that you can do everything that a man can. That has done me so well in my career, and I’m so thankful for that experience, because it has made me so much better at my job, and has made me really, truly appreciate the accomplishments I’ve made.”
Being a conservationist as well as a farmer has allowed Crawley to seamlessly blend two of her lifelong passions.
“Living and working in the area where we deliver our sustainable agriculture program is such a huge benefit … the efforts we’re making in conservation are making an impact close to home.”
More and more farmers, especially in the younger generations, are turning to sustainable agriculture and conservation as a way to make sure they can continue to work on their family farms and keep them healthy for the next wave of producers. Crawley hopes that any producers who are interested in embracing the principles of sustainable agriculture will get in touch with Ducks Unlimited, who are only too happy to help them.
“There are some really great programs that we offer that help to improve sustainability, improve biodiversity and improve profitability on farms in southwestern Manitoba,” Crawley said. “We’re always looking for ways to work with more farmers.”
The experience and abilities of women like Crawley who work at Ducks Unlimited is nothing short of astounding, said Mark Francis, manager of provincial operations for Manitoba.
“We salute [them] for their roles in applying science-based solutions to the challenges of climate change, biodiversity and sustainable agriculture.”
Along with Crawley, Ducks Unlimited also celebrated two of her colleagues: Lisette Ross, who joined the organization in 1990 as a research biologist, and who is now the head of Wetland Services for Native Plant Solutions, as well as Abosede Adeoye, originally from Nigeria, who is head of finance for the company’s $15-million Manitoba budget.