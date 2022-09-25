Don Alp is running for Mayor of Grey Highlands because he feels the voices of "working-class people" have been lost.
Alp is a lifetime resident of the local area and lives in Eugenia with his wife and three sons. He works full-time at a local excavating company.
“Working-class people are not getting proper representation. I’d like to see more working-class people get out and vote,” said Alp. “I want the working class population to believe it’s possible if they stick their necks out and try, they can have success in local politics.”
Alp is hopeful his candidacy will inspire those who traditionally don’t vote, to cast their ballots in this election.
“Last time turnout was 32 per cent. I’d like to see that number go up,” he said. “A lot of people don’t vote and I’d like those people to have their voices heard.”
Alp said he has spent the past few weeks of the campaign talking to as many people as possible. He said a lot of “focus groups” seem to have the ears of members of council, but he is concentrating on listening to the concerns of "everyday citizens."
“I’m looking to bring working-class people’s ideas to the forefront. I'm going to be talking to the individual and talking to the people who don’t have a voice,” he said.
If elected mayor, Alp said he wants to reduce regulations and red tape and make it easier for people to deal with the municipality.
“I want to be more honest and transparent,” he said. “A lot of the time the municipality just decrees: 'this is how it is.' I’ve met a lot of people and I have talked to a lot of people and I’ve received a great response,” he said.
Alp said the “focus groups” may have their own issues that are priorities, but he is talking to individual residents about their concerns and worries.
“I’m hearing things like: safety, crossing guards and stop signs,” he said. “Most of the people I talk to have complaints about how the municipality is being operated. They want change. It’s a good time for me to step up for that change.”
If elected mayor, Alp would become a member of Grey County council and he said on that forum he would be a voice for all residents. He said as a county councillor he will have the opportunity to interact with the federal and provincial levels of government.
“I will let them know that the common person wants better representation,” he said. “I just want to keep us moving forward. I want to take action instead of doing tons of studies. I want to focus on getting things done.”
Alp said he is concerned about the coming property reassessments that have been delayed due to the pandemic and the impact that may have on homeowners.
“I want to see if we can shift where the taxes are coming from and take the burden off the middle-class level,” he said. “That’s where I think I can have an effect on people’s lives.”
Alp is running against current councillor Danielle Valiquette and incumbent mayor Paul McQueen for the local mayor's seat.
The municipal election is Oct. 24, 2022. To confirm you are on the voter's list, or to find out about advance voting options, visit the Grey Highlands website here.