The Northeast has a wide variety of events happening on Canada Day and you don’t have to drive far to find one that will be near you.
Humboldt’s Summer Sizzler is starting on June 29 and runs until July 1. The Midway rides will open for all with plenty of activities for the whole family. On Saturday, July 1, the day starts with a pancake breakfast at Special Olympics Civic Park, followed by the parade at 9:30am. The Humboldt Curling Rink will play host to Comic Con and free family entertainment at the Uniplex convention center from 1 p.m. – 9 p.m. The day’s events will be followed by a firework’s show at dusk.
Melfort will be hosting their “Party in the Park” at Memorial Gardens. A colour parade by their local Legion including RCMP, remarks by dignitaries, MP, MLA, and Mayor, barbecue hosted by Rotary Club of Melfort are a few events. Kids activities will include face painting by Melfort Arts Council, Sparkle Tattoos by North East Outreach and Support Services youth group, and games by the City of Melfort’s Parks & Recreation. Fireworks will conclude the night at the Fairgrounds.
The Nipawin Museum invites you to their annual Canada Day Celebration on July 1 at the Museum. Gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m. Activities include saw mill and shingle mill demos, grain milling, rope making and a threshing demo. Small engines will run all day. Their collection of machinery, trucks and cars will be on display.
The Nipawin Museum will provide a Shuttle Service to run through the grounds. Clay baked bread will be available for sale and a food and Pie Booth will provide good food and a band will entertain with music. A free Canada Day Birthday cake will be served to all in attendance and a 50/50 and silent auction.
The annual Quilly Willy Sports days will keep everyone busy in Porcupine Plain. Gymkhana, the Eastern Professional Chariot and Chuckwagon Association will be at the sports grounds. The band Midnight Run will be special entertainment brought in by Métis Nation Saskatchewan Eastern Region II. Kids' rides and activities, face painting and bingo will all be available for families. Caroline's Restaurant will be hosting a pancake breakfast on Saturday, July 1 prior to their parade. Fireworks are planned for dusk (approximately 10 p.m.), and anyone wanting two fireworks shows in one night, the Village of Weekes will host their fireworks even later.
The Tisdale and District Museum will be hosting their annual July 1st celebrations with plenty of kid’s activities of facepainting, mini golf, popcorn, cotton candy and cake. Entertainment by Barfly from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Inclusion Hudson Bay is celebrating Canada Day with family games at the Inclusion Community Center. A chilli cook off, bannock sale and tons of games are organized for children from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Also open is the Loiselle Creek Petting Zoo from 1 – 3 p.m. with a cost to enter.
The Town of Wakaw and the RM of Fish Creek are hosting a Canada Day fireworks display. Fireworks will be at dusk on July 1 and at the ball diamonds. The Wakaw Lions Club will be hosting a beer gardens out of the hockey arena's Zamboni room starting at 7 p.m. Take part in the Wakaw Heritage Museum's opening day, games in the Lions' Park, and enjoy the Wakaw Lions' Spray Park.
Don't forget to check out the Farmers' Market from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. that day at the regular curling rink location. The Wakaw Legion is providing the barbeque that day.
Fireworks at the Crooked River Park on July 1 at dusk. A wiener roast is planned for anyone interested in attending.