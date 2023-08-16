Callander’s Birchgrove Drive, Ninovan Road, McDonald Road and Hart Road will provide a smoother ride once reconstruction is completed this fall. Ed Sequin and Sons Trucking will begin the work later this month, for $741,125.74.
The tender for the work went out on June 28. It was sent to eleven contractors and posted on the municipal web site and the North Bay Tender Depository. Three companies responded with quotes by the July 28 deadline and the winning bid was the lowest.
The current surfaces will be pulverized, additional gravel will be added to the base, and new topcoats will be laid. All cross culverts within the construction limits will be replaced.
Callander received $230,000 from the Northern Ontario Resource Development Support Fund for the work. The extra money allowed McDonald Road to be added to the fix list. That road repair was deferred in 2019 and again in 2022 due to increased costs, the municipality explained. But now, the time has come to repair.
The roads “have become heavily rutted and prone to pothole development,” staff explained, and residents continue to remind Town Hall of that fact.
The 2023 budget set aside funds for the work on these South Shore roads. Each has been “identified as poor for several years,” staff noted, and Operations Staff have done many spot repairs over those years, but now “it has become evident that the road surface is well beyond its life expectancy and should be replaced.”
Work will begin near August’s end and will be complete this fall.
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.