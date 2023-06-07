More than 1,000 people gathered in northwest London Tuesday evening for a vigil in tribute to three generations of the Afzaal family whose killings sparked a national reckoning over Islamophobia.
As darkness fell, community members prayed at the intersection of Hyde Park and South Carriage roads, where Talat Afzaal, 74, her son Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, and their daughter Yumnah, 15, were killed after they were struck by a vehicle while out for an evening walk two years ago to the day. The family's son, nine at the time, was badly hurt but has since recovered.
Police alleged the driver, Nathaniel Veltman of London, targeted the family because of their Islamic faith.
The vigil organized by the Youth Coalition Combating Islamophobia (YCCI) featured prayer, poetry and several speeches by youth organizers, elected officials, London Muslim leaders and friends and relatives of the Afzaal family.
Esa Islam, Yumnah's cousin, spoke about persevering through loss and translating fear into action, strength and faith. He said he's found purpose and meaning in caring for his little cousin, the lone survivor of the crash.
"These past years, I've spent much of my time trying to fill the massive gap left behind by his big sister Yumnah," Islam said.
"While this may be an impossible task, all I can do is ensure that he has someone he can talk to and rely on. Someone that he knows is there for him, just like how I could count on Yumnah when I was younger."
Arjumand Salman, Madiha's older sister by a year, said they were constantly mistaken for twins and would celebrate all their milestones together, from the first time they fasted to learning to pray. "Anything and everything was together," she said.
Their younger brother, Ashar Salman, remembers Madiha as a "loving soul," gentle, tender, brilliant and creative. Her husband, Salman Afzaal, was the "perfect match," he said.
"He quickly became an integral part of the family, and we started playing cricket in our backyard for hours when they visited. He was also a huge inspiration for getting close to Allah and to our faith."
Signs of hope, resilience and determination emerged from Tuesday's crowd – many attendees donned green and purple colours and held posters honouring "Our London Family," as the Afzaals have become known. Green is a symbol used in the fight against Islamophobia; purple was Yumnah Afzaal's favourite colour.
Western University student Yousuf Mohammad and his father, Faris, were among those in attendance. Mohammad said he wanted to support those who knew the Afzaal family.
"It's a shame that life is shortened like that for such a silly reason, such as race or culture or religion," he said. "(Being there), it's a sign of respect to human life."
Mayor John Morgan said the vigil was about remembering the Afzaals, whom he called "incredible contributors to our community," and recommitting to fight against hate.
"We saw the worst example of what hate can do to a community. It can create tremendous loss, shatter a sense of security for members of the community, and take away strong, prominent voices and stomp out their future contributions," he said.
"So today, and the day after and the day after, and the day after, we need to commit to stomp out hate in all of its forms."
Amira Elghawaby, Canada's special representative on combatting Islamophobia, told attendees that through her visits to London, she's watched Muslims work hard with allies, decision-makers and each other to "serve the need for concerted and deliberate serious action."
She reassured the Afzaal and Salman families would not be forgotten and vowed to address Islamophobia, violence and hate nationwide. "It is a promise of the federal government. It is a promise that I make to you today."