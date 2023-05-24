Some clarity was brought to how department managers in Southwest Middlesex are chosen as a new community services manager position is being filled.
The community services top job was created after council decided to remove the recreation manager position in March. Wording on how that job and other top bosses are hired was ambiguous, and CAO Mike Henry also wanted to give some of his power back to council. The old policy had the CAO making the recommendation on who to hire.
“Over the course of time and a couple debacles along the way, we’ve looked over the hiring policy and what I’d like to do, I’m bringing this for council’s consideration to just make the policy clear,” said Henry.
“I’m not necessarily thinking I need to have that power,” he added.
A councillor will now always be on the hiring committee, along with the mayor and deputy mayor plus any staff who can help.
Coun. Joel Haggith suggested the mayor may be too busy to be on every committee. Mayor Allan Mayhew made it clear he thought it important he be there to choose.
“But you got to remember that my relationship with them is more intimate than a councillor. I work with these people every day. So that’s why I want to have my hand in that. I have to communicate with these people on a daily basis,” said Mayhew.
The mayor also said that with hiring a community services manager, he was hoping Coun. Amy Choi would take part as the only woman on council.
“This example isn’t given without some meaning behind it. In the current position, when you have an all-male panel and there are candidates that are female, it would be very wise to have Coun. (Amy) Choi on that committee as a woman and to interview female candidates. It makes them feel more relaxed, not intimidated,” said Mayor Mayhew.
Choi was unable to make the May 10 meeting, so council decided not to put her on without her consent.
In the end, the committee to hire the new community services manager will be the mayor, Deputy Mayor Mike Sholdice, and Coun. Ed Myers, with CAO Henry and other staff helping out.