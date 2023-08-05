Caledon would like to offer the best of rural and urban life to everyone.
This is the vision the Town of Caledon adopted in its new 12-year, 2023-2035 strategic plan. The plan was adopted by Caledon Council at its July 26 meeting, and will govern municipal priorities, actions and initiatives for the next 12 years.
According to the Town, the plan unites Council and staff on a long-term plan that commits them to collaboration and measurable goals. One of the main reasons it’s being implemented is to map out work needed to achieve goals that are longer than just one term of Council (four years).
Caledon’s Chief Administrative Officer, Carey Herd, said the plan is a vital piece of work that will help Town staff deliver the best quality of life to Caledon residents.
“In collaboration with Council, staff and the community, we were able to develop a strong plan to support all aspects of our business, and will help guide future budgets, policy decisions and produce a framework that will help strengthen Caledon’s future,” said Herd.
The plan has four different priority areas, which the Town says were determined in part by feedback from Caledon residents, businesses, and community groups. The four areas are enhanced transportation and mobility; environmental leadership; community vitality and livability; and service excellence and accountability.
In the creation of the plan, there were over 600 submissions to online surveys and idea boards put out by the Town.
In a media release, Caledon Mayor Annette Groves said the plan “represents the qualities of Caledon we want to maintain as we grow.”
She said it highlights what Caledon is committed to doing, to offer the best of rural and urban life for current and future residents.
According to the Town, it will present updates on the status of actions from the plan, and their impact in the community, on a yearly basis.
In a message in the plan itself, Groves thanked everyone who took the time to provide input on the plan.
The plan notes Caledon will grow to a population of about 150,000 by 2035 and despite this, Caledon’s rural and agricultural roots must remain a strong part of the Town’s identity. The
Town says it will preserve the character of the villages and hamlets that “define Caledon today.”