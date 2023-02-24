The Polar Plunge in support of Special Olympics in Gananoque on Monday raised $2,225, organizers said this week.
With the support and generosity from emergency services staff and community members, the Gananoque Police Service was able to surpass its original goal of $1,000.
In total, there were about 14 jumpers, all first responders in the community.
This was the first Polar Plunge with little restrictions since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2019.
Acting Sgt. Lynsay Dickson of the Gananoque Police Service said the money raised helps with getting the athletes back into competitions and registration fees.
“(It's ) helping support them along their journey through the Special Olympics,” said Dickson, one of the organizers of the event.
Constable Dana Darlington of the Gananoque Police Service, another organizer of the event, thanked the community of Gananoque for the ongoing support during events and fundraising events like this.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)