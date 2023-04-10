The Happening in Grimsby is set to return for three days this June and there will be plenty of opportunities for the community to get involved.
The festival will take place in downtown Grimsby from June 15 to 17, but organizers are already in the planning stages, looking for vendors, volunteers and entertainers for this year’s event.
Vendors and makers interested in connecting with the community can have their booths on Main Street on June 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Standard booths go for $150 and charitable non-profit spaces are $50. Since the event happens on the street, access to power cannot be provided, and vendors are responsible for bringing all booth items.
Organizers are also searching for local talents such as musicians, dance companies and street entertainers to perform on Main Street during the main event on Saturday.
Volunteers, which make the event happen, are also needed for set up, the information booth, inflatable attendants and teardown for the inflatables and vendor booths.
For full details on the festival and opportunities to get involved, visit HappeningInGrimsby.ca.