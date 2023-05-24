ST. MARY’S — Although the work to install ‘Little Libraries’ throughout St. Mary’s continues, some places have turned down the opportunity to host the wooden boxes, says the municipality’s Chief Administrative Officer.
“We have had community centres confirm that they would like to have a library box; alternatively, we’ve actually had a couple that have declined,” Marissa Jordan told council at its regular meeting on May 15.
The initiative — which is being funded through a provincial recreation community development grant — is designed to encourage reading with its “take-a-book-and-leave-a-book” lending model, based on a U.S.-program which has shared 165 million books in this way since its founding in 2009.
Jordan, who did not elaborate on the reasons for the disinterest, noted, “staff are looking for alternative locations within those communities.”
In other business, she reported that St. Mary’s has received the draft system assessment report for its water utility. The project — which is being covered by the municipality’s gas tax/capital reserve fund — is mandated by the provincial government under its approval to operate regulation.
Warden Greg Wier asked whether the report is likely to have an effect on upcoming rate settings by the provincial Utilities and Review Board.
“It will probably use it [the report] as a resource, but it is more about trying to find efficiencies within the system and on testing with regards to the water quality. Recommendations will come from that, and we will then be expected from the Department of Environment to put an action plan into place.”
She added the final draft should be ready by the middle of June.