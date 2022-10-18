Gillies, Ont. — With autumn in full swing, Elizabeth Jones doesn’t want to see the Township of Gillies die on the vine.
The incumbent Gillies councillor is concerned the township is suffering coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and has seen the community’s bills go up with little relief from the provincial government.
“ln Gillies right now quite honestly, it’s a lot of oversight from the provincial government,” Jones said. “We find Gillies is like one of the few municipalities that’s actually had our own (Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund) go up, but we know that’s not likely to continue.
“So here we are getting less and less funding from the Ontario government and more and more bills from, such as, the (District of Thunder Bay Social Services Administration Board), from the (Ontario Provincial Police). . . . Being a very small municipality with almost no commercial (businesses), and certainly no industrial (businesses) to speak of, it’s getting really hard and it’s putting the squeeze on our ratepayers.
“I would like to see us applying for more grants. . . . Because we are so small, we’re still sort of reeling from COVID and the shutdown and the strain that it put on our municipal staff and our office specifically.”
Besides being on Gillies council, Jones knows the inner workings of municipalities and townships as she’s been a contract worker for Conmee Township, the Municipality of Neebing and the Municipality of Oliver Paipoonge, the latter of which she currently holds a maternity leave replacement position in accounts receivable.
Jones believes her youthful municipal skill set will benefit council should she be elected for a second term and would like to see the youths of the community become more involved.
“If you asked me (in the 2018 municipal election), I’d say my youth and inexperience, but with a fresh pair of eyes, I still think youth is true,” Jones said. “A lot of the people that I see turning up to these (council meetings) are folks who are retired or have a bit more time on their hands and I’m always, always happy to see people participating, but I don’t see a lot of folks from my generation.
“I’m also of the LGBTQ persuasion, so I think that I bring a little bit of that to the table and just more of a different mindset than hasn’t been seen in the halls of government traditionally.”
Incumbent councillors Jones, Rudy Buitenhuis and Bill Groenheide are joined by newcomers Dino DeBenetti and Daniel Vanlenthe in a battle for the four councillor spots.
No candidate ran against Township of Gillies Reeve Wendy Wright and her position was acclaimed.
Municipal elections are on Oct. 24.