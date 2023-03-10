Ensuring safety for citizens, Halton Regional Police Service investigated complaints of separate incidents under impaired driving and took action against four offenders.
In the area of Harvester Road and Walkers line, 31-year-old Jenna Cullum was charged with impaired driving.
Following a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Twiss Road and Conservation Road in Milton, 46-year-old Francois Huot from Waterdown was booked for driving under influence with the presence of approximately 80mgs blood alcohol concentration.
Shane Lewis, 53 of Milton was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired and refusing to comply with the police’s demand after a citizen complained in the area of Martin Street and Steeles Avenue in Milton.
While doing traffic monitoring, the police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Guelph Line and Campbellville Road in Milton. Following the investigation, 58-year-old Annette Mcara from Hamilton was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
It is to be duly noted that operating a vehicle after consuming a certain level of alcohol or drugs is a crime in progress, and authorities should immediately be reached at 911 to report a suspected impaired driver. Social media websites like Facebook and Twitter should be used for this purpose because they are not monitored 24/7.
To spot an impaired driver, drivers or pedestrians should be vigilant if someone is driving unreasonably fast, slow, inconsistent, or drifting through different lanes. Similarly, a driver tailgating and changing lanes frequently, making exceptionally wide turns, overshooting or stopping too quickly before the signs or completely disregarding signals and lights can also point towards an impaired driver. Driving without headlights, inability to lower high beams or leaving turn signals on, or driving with open windows in cold weather also point towards the driver being under the influence.
Anyone charged with these crimes is, however, presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court.