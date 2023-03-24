LISTOWEL – The downtown landscape of an ever-growing Listowel has seen its fair share of businesses. One of the newest additions to Main Street West is Jetts Juice. This sandwich and juice spot is tasty, friendly and welcoming, all thanks to the brothers running it. The Ademi brothers, Jeton, Blerton, Shaban and Visar, are responsible for creating and operating the town’s newest fresh and local eatery.
“We opened up this business as brothers, together as a family,” explains Shaban.
And the brothers are no strangers to Listowel. They were refugees from Kosovo that came to the town in the early 2000s. They were fleeing civil war in Yugoslavia before they found themselves in the safe haven that is Listowel. They were sponsored by the Catholic Church in town, that helped set them up with a place to live, jobs for their parents, and much more. The boys and their parents have called this town home for years, with the boys growing up and attending school here. After moving away for post-secondary education, the boys are back in town and ready to serve up some delicious juices and sandwiches.
“We grew up here, we are Canadian and this is a Canadian business,” said Shaban.
But their main goal with this business? To give back. They want to give back to the community that raised them.
“The whole goal for us to open was to provide people with something new and to give back to the community,” said Shaban. “Hopefully the business is a success, and then we can help support after-school programs and other organizations within Listowel.”
They have support from the community of Listowel and look forward to when they can help others within the community.
“Listowel is a classical place of what Canada is. No matter how you identify, this town is a classic identity of Canadians. We always loved Listowel, because we have good memories of this town. This is a place where we can see a future,” expressed Shaban.
They want to aid in the rapid growth and economy of the town.
“You can see Listowel growing, and we’d like to add to that growth, as the people that came here as refugees,” stated Shaban.
Their family is made up of Jeton (Jett), the oldest brother, and his younger brothers Blerton, Shaban and Visar. Right now it is only a family-run business, with all four brothers and their parents running Jetts Juice, but they hope as the business grows they can provide employment for the town.
But they’re not in it for the money.
“For us, it’s not about sales, it’s about connecting,” explains Shaban,
“We want to get to know our customers, because a business without knowing your customers is a car with no gas, because the people we serve are the people who help us grow.”
So how did Jetts Juice come around? Well, eldest brother Jeton – who enjoys taking risks – wanted to start a business and asked his brothers to join in, and just when it seemed like it may not work, Jett signed the lease for the building in town and wrangled his brothers into helping run the joint. They had it renovated within three months, and could have opened sooner, but Blerton explained that they wanted to be confident with their business before opening; from solidifying the menu to gaining confidence with the POS system, they wanted to make sure it was done right. Now that it is open, the brothers enjoy running the place alongside each other with the occasional help from their parents.
“They can’t keep their hands off what we’ve done so far,” jokes Shaban.
But this story is more than local entrepreneurs opening up a new eatery.
“Without coming to Canada, and without having people support us, (Jetts Juice) would never be possible,” stated Shaban, “Listowel has the most amazing people and we will never forget the good that they’ve done for us.”