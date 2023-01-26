By Chadd Cawson Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
If the pandemic taught us anything it’s the importance of staying connected. While the masses got a taste of feeling isolated during COVID, for those who live in remote areas, it a feeling that is not new. The Chief and Council of Piikani (Bee-Gun-Knee) Nation (Member of the Blackfoot Confederacy and a signatory to Treaty 7) have a history of tackling concerns with a modern approach.
On January 16 they launched a custom mobile application (app) to better communicate with their members both on and off-reserve. The app was developed to distribute information and send notifications to all its members which is of great importance with the Piikani reserve, being the fourth largest reservation in all of Canada that covers an area of 427 square km west of Lethbridge, Alberta.
“Forty per cent of our members live off-reserve, spread all across Canada,” said Piikani Nation Chief Stanley Grier, in a January press release. “We need to be able to connect with them for important events like per capita distributions and ensure everyone is receiving their benefits and entitlements.”
This type of communication is key, which is why Piikani Nation combined technological advances with their generational and cultural knowledge, to create solutions and in turn, support their community. Piikani Nation put a strong focus on their education and an exceptional post-secondary graduate rate, turning out doctors, lawyers, educators, scientists, researchers and many other skilled professionals. The new mobile app will be used by Piikani Tsi Nii Ka Sin to distribute information to Band members which includes news items, event information, resources, documents and fillable forms.
The new app will also enable Piikani Tsi Nii Ka Sin to send push notifications 24/7 and will also be used for emergency alerts and time sensitive updates. The app can now be downloaded on all Apple and Android devices.
The digital solution for Piikani Nation to use technology to keep in touch with its members will serve the community well and, in a January, press release, their communications manager, Mariah Grier added,
“Building success for our community through education and partnerships on a foundation of Piikani values and culture is our vision — keeping our members informed is a vital part of fulfilling those goals.”
None