Up until 1951 all of Ontario's energy needs were provided through water power generation.
Nowadays water accounts for about 25 per cent of Ontario's energy needs as the result of more energy alternatives being developed, like nuclear, to meet the province's growing demand for energy consumption.
However, generation through water power is not on the decline.
There are currently 224 water power facilities across Ontario including one in the Village of South River.
In total these facilities generate 9,000 megawatts of power including the 800 kilowatts created by the South River Generating Station.
All the power the local facility generates goes to Hydro One.
Mayor Jim Coleman, along with municipal staff and members of the Ontario Waterpower Association, showcased the local facility to Graydon Smith, the minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, ahead of the municipality signing a Waterpower Lease Agreement with the ministry in several weeks.
Smith toured the generating station and dam and was impressed with how collaborative efforts can create “clean, green and sustainable energy.”
He added in the years ahead new opportunities will emerge in Ontario to further create more water power generation.
Smith commended the vision in South River to invest in infrastructure that would see a big payoff in the future from the time the project was first pursued.
The history of the local generating station dates back to the early 20th century when it was privately owned and met all the electricity needs for South River and Sundridge.
But when the region connected to the provincial grid during the 1960s, the current facility closed.
It would remain shut down for decades until the 1990s when South River mayor Chris Hundley suggested the village put up the money to help buy the generating station with the goal of selling the electricity to the former Ontario Hydro.
It's this thinking that Smith called visionary because the municipality accessed the millions of dollars needed in the late 1990s to begin recommissioning the station.
The work took about a decade and the South River Generating Station, which is wholly owned by the municipality, was commissioned in the summer of 2010 and began producing power for the provincial grid.
The municipal loan was paid off this year and beginning in 2023 the village will begin collecting thousands of dollars in revenue dividends.
Coleman says the generating station is an important asset of the community and it will figure prominently in the local Strategic Plan during this term of council.
After touring the generating station and dam, Smith told municipal officials and the members of the Ontario Waterpower Association that his ministry “is pleased to work on opportunities with municipalities on how we can benefit Ontario with a clean energy supply.”
“Water power is incredibly important and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry plays a role in that,” Smith said.
Smith added the 200 plus water power facilities that are in play across Ontario help generate an average of $120 million annually in revenue for the Consolidated Revenue Fund.
Although all the existing water power generating stations account for 9,000 megawatts of power, the Ontario Waterpower Association says there is the potential to create a further 5,000 megawatts of energy thanks to untapped water potential in Ontario.
Paul Norris, who is the President of the Ontario Waterpower Association, says 3,000 to 4,000 megawatts of that power lies in Northern Ontario and up to an additional 1,000 megawatts can be found in waterpower projects in Southern Ontario.
Norris said these future projects could contribute to Ontario's emerging and enduring electricity requirements.
Rocco Frangione is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the North Bay Nugget. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.