Markdale will soon have its own microbrewery and restaurant.
At its meeting on June 21, Grey Highlands council gave its thumbs up to a rezoning bylaw allowing a microbrewery/restaurant operation in an old and currently unused building on Walker Street in Markdale. The bylaw rezones the property from open space to downtown commercial, grants permission for the brewery and allows for no minimum onsite parking.
The parking issue did generate some concerns. The site of the future microbrewery is immediately adjacent to the Markdale branch of the Grey Highlands Public Library in King Edward Park. The library did indicate concerns about the parking situation should the microbrewery be approved.
The concept also received plenty of support from the public with a number of local residents speaking to council during the open forum portion of the meeting to express support for the project.
“We are looking forward to getting going on this,” said project proponent Scott Coburn.
Council approved the rezoning unanimously in a 7-0 recorded vote.
“We’ve seen a lot of public support. The issue has been before us many times. I don’t want to be encumbering (the proponents) with an issue (parking) we should have resolved,” said Coun. Tom Allwood. “This is a huge opportunity to start the revitalization of downtown Markdale.”
Allwood pointed out that he recently visited downtown Meaford and said there are four restaurants on the main street of that community that would not have been able to provide minimum parking requirements.
“They are all booming,” said Allwood, who said there was parking nearby that was available.
Coun. Nadia Dubyk said if downtown Markdale is going to be revitalized into a vibrant and walkable community that things like patios and the repurposing of old buildings were going to be important factors. Dubyk said new enterprises shouldn’t be held up by the “flawed assumptions” of parking requirements.
“Not all businesses are being asked to do the same,” said Dubyk, who said the municipality has the responsibility to sort out parking issues. “We need to figure out our parking strategy.”
Coun. Dan Wickens said it is important for the municipality to support new entrepreneurs.
“We need to support local business. I don’t want to be the one who stands in the way of someone who wants to create employment,” said Wickens.