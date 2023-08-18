Humbling was the sentiment felt of all five of the inductees of the Lambton Agricultural Hall of Fame. Agnes and George Dickenson, Ann and Don McGugan and Jim Johnson were officially inducted into the hall of fame at a ceremony in front of friends and family at the Oil Museum of Canada in Oil Springs on Saturday, July 22
“There are a lot of others who are deserving,” said Ann McGugan. She farmed with her husband Don, in Brooke-Alvinston for 65 years. Don went as far to say he felt inadequate for such an honour, where he has known most of the previous inductees. He felt his parents, J.D. and Louise McGugan, would be proud of him if they could see him today.
The couple first met in Junior Farmers and married in the early 1960s, Don purchased his first 50 acres in 1960 and they expanded the farm to its current 450 acres where they cash cropped, growing corn, soy beans, wheat, specialty beans and cover crops. They have also custom farmed an additional 200 acres. Don has grown identity preserved beans for the international market. Japanese farmers have visited the McGugan farm to see the growing conditions while Don and Ann have visited Japan to see the processing operations.
Don served on township council for 20 years including 16 years as mayor of Brooke-Alvinston. Prior to his days on the township council, he served as president of the Lambton County Junior Farmers and the Lambton Federation of Agriculture.
Don said the partnership he has with his wife which is the key to their success. Don has had vision problems for the last 50 years and Ann has driven him to every meeting and event he has needed to attend to fulfil his duties.
Agnes and George Dickenson success has been due to the couple’s team work ever since the pair both graduated from Ridgetown College, George taking the production and management program and Agnes majoring in the business and commerce program. They married in 1980 and farmed in the former Sarnia Township on the family farm, Perchlane Farms.
Together, the newlyweds began farming with George’s mother Carol. They went on to have three children, Joe, Barb and Pat, who are all farming today in their own operations. They operated a dairy farm for 40 years before converting to a beef and grain operation.
Jim Johnson was always a big proponent of ethanol fuel. “Ethanol didn’t always look like it would be successful,” said Johnson. He was president of the Canadian Renewable Fuels Association from 1990 to 1999 He was a member of the Ontario Corn Producers Association, before it merged with the Grain Farmers of Ontario. He originally worked for INCO in Sudbury as a process technologist before returning to the family farm in 1973. Johnson is the fourth generation of his family to own the family farm near Inwood.
Johnson purchased more land, built a feedlot and grew beans, wheat and corn. Now retired, Johnson continues to live on the farm with his wife, Ellen, and now has his two sons managing the land. They work 750 acres, as well as have jobs off the farm.