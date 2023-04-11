You would be forgiven for feeling bummed this week, returning to work after a long weekend off, whether spent away or at home, is no easy task. Here to ease the pain, however, are a plethora of new and exciting events, exhibitions, art workshops, theatre productions and gigs happening in North Vancouver, West Vancouver and beyond.
For everything worth making time for between April 10 - 16, see below.
Graveyards and Gardens
You might not recognise Vanessa Goodman's name, but you will have certainly heard her work. The Vancouver-based creative has composed and produced music for symphonies, theatre, ballets, films, and television, with her scores appearing on HBO hit Yellowjackets and Beyonce's Homecoming film. Now, under the role of choreographer, Goodman has teamed up with Pulitzer Prize and Grammy award-winning composer Caroline Shaw for something new entirely - an atmospheric sound-and-dance performance installation. Part dance, part concert, part art piece, this is in a world of its own.
April 12 - 15, SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts. For more information visit the event's website.
The Decisive Moment: Ema Peter
Architectural photojournalist Ema Peter has documented some of the most significant contemporary buildings in West Vancouver, the Lower Mainland, and around the globe for the past 15 years, garnering awards for her images and collaborating with top local and international architects. Her images have been featured in publications like Architectural Digest and The New York Times and now she's bringing them back home, with a showcasing in West Vancouver itself.
April 12 - June 2, West Vancouver Art Museum. For more information visit the museum's website.
Chronicle: Stories and Symbols of Culture and Connection
Artist James Groening, a Burnaby-based Cree artist, joins West Vancouver-based mixed media artist Nasim Motamedi and artist, illustrator and painter Saeideh Zomorrodi, both from Iran, in telling stories of their own diverse backgrounds. Through their art, which collectively spans paintings, illustrations and tile work, the artists explore theme of land, identity, tradition and connection.
April 12 - May 21, Kay Meek Arts Centre. For tickets and more visit the art centre's website.
Photo Walk and Workshop
Looking for something fun to do this weekend that extends beyond the realm of the usual suspects like theatre and art exhibition? Photographer Pierre Cenerelli is hosting a private photography workshop in Maplewood Flats that delves into the ins and outs of photo taking, from lighting to composition. Whether experienced or novice, working with a camera or smart phone, all are welcome. Just be sure to sing out early if you're interested, there are only 12 spots available.
April 15, Maplewood Flats. To register interest and for more information, visit the event's official page.
Nerd Nite
Described by the Museum of North Vancouver as "like TED talks, but with beer", Nerd Nights is an evening that is part speaker series event, part social evening down at the pub. Speakers deliver 15 minute talks on a range of complex subjects, but in layman terms and in a relaxed environment, with each talk including an interactive question and answer period. The North Vancouver iteration kicks off at MONOVA this week and continues on the second Thursday of every month until June.
April 13, MONOVA. For more information and tickets, visit the MONOVA website.
Glass Mosaic Workshop
Local creatives are being encouraged to get hands on this weekend via a unique art workshop presented by the West Van Arts Council. Glass mosaic artist Jessica Fairweather will walk guests through the basics of selecting, chipping, laying, grouting & polishing glass, to help them create a shimmering, vivid, 8" x 8" masterpiece that can be taken home and placed upon the mantelpiece.
April 15, Music Box. Visit the West Van Arts Council website for availability and more information.
Sibling Revelry
After a three year closure for restoration West Vancouver's The Ferry Building has reopend back to the public, and with a bang at that. The first exhibition to grace its freshly painted walls is a family affair, with the creative pursuits of four siblings up for display. Showcased will be textile art by Eliza Massey Stanford, photography by Nathaniel Massey, sculpture by Raymond Massey, and ceramics by Vincent Massey.
April 5 - 20, Ferry Building Gallery. For more details on the exhibition, and the building's reopening, visit the gallery's website.
Cayla Brooke
In picturesque Lion's Bay on Sunday, Vancouver's own jazz artist Cayla Brooke will be serenading guests with a soulful, intimate concert. The award-winning singer songwriter with be joined by Grammy-nominated Michael Creber on piano, Juno Award-winning Buff Allen on drums and Laurence Mollerup on bass guitar.
April 16, Broughton Hall. For tickets, visit Cayla Brooke's official website.
Cherry Blossoms: A Textile Translation
Cherry blossom season is officially upon us, and there is much to gush over. If the beautiful blooms lining the streets of Vancouver aren't enough to get aesthetes worked into a frenzy then the art dedicated to the spring season certainly will. The 14th annual exhibit of textile art inspired by the cherry blossom has landed at the Silk Purse Arts Centre, with 30 works of art - everything from fashion to sculpture - on display until the end of the month.
April 5 - 30, Silk Purse Arts Centre. For more information on the exhibition and the artists involved, visit the arts centre's website.
Spring Fever
Fresh off the back of its debut, sold-out show on Valentine’s Day, GOLDbard creative is back with its second Supergay Cabaret show. This one promises to be more rowdy and risqué than ever, with a slew of new wild and wacky games for guests to partake in. It's theme is 'The Swinging 60s' and so you can expect bell-bottoms and go-go boots aplenty.
April 15, Presentation House Theatre. Visit the theatre's webpage for times, tickets and more more information.
