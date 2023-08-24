Crime in the Drayton Valley area is on a downward trend according to a recent report from Drayton Valley RCMP Staff Sergeant Troy Raddatz.
Appearing before town council on August 16, Raddatz, along with Sergeant Ryan Hoetmer, spoke about the current crime rates of 2023 compared to the crime rates of the same time last year.
“The Drayton Valley crime stats are probably the shining star of Western Alberta,” said Raddatz. He explained that the Drayton Valley stats are better than many rural communities of comparable size in the Western Alberta District of the RCMP.
According to the RCMP records, there has been an 11.6 percent decrease in break and enters compared to the first six months of 2022. Theft of motor vehicles has also declined by 31 percent, with 13 fewer occurrences.
The only increase in crime was for theft under $5,000, which increased by 26.8 percent.
In total there has been a 26.7 percent decrease in persons crimes, 14.8 percent decrease in property crime, and 19.7 percent decrease in charges relating to the criminal code. When averaged out, this results in a 20 percent reduction in crime for the community in the first six months of 2023 compared to 2022.
“We are seeing a consistent downward trend in 2023,” says Raddatz.
He says that when it comes to assaults and break ins, the community is slightly higher than the provincial average. The reason for the increase in the thefts under $5,000 is an increase in shoplifting and theft from vehicles.
Raddatz says the detachment is bringing in two new members. One will be right from the depot, and another will be a transfer. He says the goal is to be able to create education opportunities surrounding crime prevention and have more help with enforcement.