HOWICK TOWNSHIP – During the Aug. 15 meeting, Howick council directed staff to draft a swimming pool enclosure bylaw to be presented at a future council meeting.
The report highlighted at the meeting was provided by bylaw enforcement, and gave an overview of the township’s current regulations concerning swimming pool enclosures and a comparison with neighbouring municipalities.
The township currently regulates the enclosure of swimming pools through the zoning bylaw, however it provides a very limited amount of enforcement options for non-compliance.
The regulations are limited and include a minimum height for a fence (four feet in height) and the fence must have a gate that can be locked. The fence is required to be at least one metre from the pool and no more than 10 metres from it.
Municipalities typically enforce pool enclosures through the Municipal Act, in a separate bylaw. All Huron County municipalities, as well as South Bruce, North Perth, and Minto have separate bylaws specifically for swimming pool enclosures.
The report explains that above-ground pools are the source of most of the complaints received by the department for swimming pool matters.
Staff identified three options for swimming pool enclosure regulations. First, is to amend the zoning bylaw to provide a higher minimum fence height and to provide exceptions for above-ground pools. Second is to remove the provisions for swimming pool enclosures from the zoning bylaw and cease regulating swimming pools on private property. Third option is to remove the provisions for swimming pool enclosures from the zoning bylaw and direct staff to draft a swimming pool enclosure bylaw to be presented at a future council meeting. Staff recommended option number three, which was then voted on by council and carried. The bylaw is planned to be ready for enforcement by spring 2024.