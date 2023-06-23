WINGHAM – Local volunteers from the Wingham Business Improvement Area (BIA) have been busy repainting the cemetery fence.
The fence surrounding Wingham’s loved ones was beginning to show signs of weather damage, with paint peeling and rust bleeding through, so the BIA thought it was time to give it a fresh coat of paint.
Initially, the cost for the paint was to be paid for by the township, but Bruce Stainton of Stainton’s Home Hardware in Wingham waived all fees for the supplies, instead donating the items to the BIA.
BIA meeting
The Wingham BIA met on June 15 for their regular board meeting. Treasurer Doug Kuyvenhoven updated members on the new benches coming to Wingham’s downtown, showing them several options.
The new benches have been ordered, and the estimated time for delivery is about eight weeks, Kuyvenhoven said.
The township’s public works department will install the new benches when they arrive, but a firm date still needs to be set.
North Huron councillor Mitch Wright spoke about local businesses taking advantage of the Commercial Façade Improvement Grant Program and the lovely improvements. He added that funding is still available for companies that have not applied for the grant.
The Commercial Façade Improvement Grant Program offers grants to eligible building owners and tenants for front and exterior side commercial façades within the designated Wingham, Blyth and Belgrave community improvement project areas. This program promotes aesthetic and accessibility-related improvements to buildings that otherwise may not occur due to the cost premiums associated with these improvements.
Under the Commercial Façade Improvement Grant Program, preference is given to projects which clearly result in a distinct visual improvement.
Honouring the Vances
Honouring the Vances for their generous donation to the Town of Wingham was discussed and tabled again. Although the BIA reached out on Facebook for input from the community, very few suggestions were received.
To date, the conceptual ideas are for one of the town’s many parks to be named after the Vance family, a plaque signifying the couple where they used to live and run their pharmacy or doing a special media event whenever a new fund allocation happened.
Next meeting
There is no BIA meeting in July; the next meeting will be held on Aug. 17 at the Hot Stove Lounge in the North Huron Wescast Community Centre.