Halton-Hamilton Source Protection Plan revised to conserve drinking water resources
The Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks has approved updates to the Halton-Hamilton Source Protection Plan to ensure that municipal drinking water sources are protected for communities in both watersheds.
This update, which came into effect on November 18, 2022, is the first comprehensive revision to the Halton-Hamilton Source Protection Plan since it was first approved in 2015.
The update included four years of technical work to ensure that surface water intake protection areas for Hamilton (Woodward) and Halton (Burlington, Burloak, and Oakville) are properly mapped and the risks to sources of drinking water are accurately identified.
This technical work was also conducted for the protection areas for municipal wells in Hamilton (Freelton, Carlisle, and Greensville) and Halton (Campbellville, Kelso, and Walkers Line).
“To protect municipal drinking water sources, it is important to do regular, comprehensive updates of the local source protection plan to make sure the plan is up-to-date and reflects the latest science and changes on the landscape,” said Martin Keller, Senior Manager, Watershed Planning and Source Protection, Conservation Halton.
“We have updated the plan to make sure communities can be confident that their sources of municipal drinking water are protected.”
The update also includes new and revised policies to address implementation challenges and reflect provincial changes under the Clean Water Act (2006).
The Halton-Hamilton Source Protection Committee, which comprises representatives from municipalities, business, industry, farmers, landowners and other stakeholders, was formed under the Clean Water Act.
The Halton-Hamilton Source Protection Program is directed and funded by the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks in partnership with municipalities.