NORTH HURON – The Corporation of the Township of North Huron held its first 2023 budget meeting on Dec. 16.
The total tax levy requested by the Corporation in the first draft is $7,665,118.
This 2023 request accounts for $20,246,675 in operating expenses, which includes $3,054,010 for Capital Projects, $237,693 for Internal Debt Re-Payment, and $6,308,606 for Transfers to Capital Reserves.
These 2023 expenses are offset by: $12,981,557 in General Municipal Revenues, which also includes funding from other levels of Government such as OMPF (Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund), CCBF (Canada Community-Building Fund – Formally Federal Gas-Tax), and OCIF (Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund). In addition, these Revenues include a request to transfer $169,821 from Reserves to operating.
The Corporation is seeking $534,751 more than in 2022.
North Huron Director of Finance Chris Townes was present to answer questions. Councillors congratulated Townes on his new appointment as the Director of Finance/Treasurer and thanked him for getting this draft budget together so quickly; he began the job in October 2022.
Townes presented two pre-budget approval requests for ongoing projects.
Staff is seeking pre-budget approval of $81,060 to extend these contracts of two staff members, who are implementing the transfer of the township’s historical files to an electronic records management system (Laserfiche) until the end of 2023.
Townes said in his report, “These wages have been paid for through a combination of March 2019 Municipal Modernization Funds and Municipal Modernization Program – Intake 2 Funds. Provincial Grants have since ended and no more funding is available at this time. Currently the project is only partially-implemented which is not desirable or recommended.”
The other pre-budget approval request was to extend the township’s website agreement with GHD Digital (formerly eSolutions).
“Staff inquired about any cost savings with removing current licensing features, and GHD informed staff that it would be more expensive to remove features at this point due to our service agreement being based on the eSolutions older pricing model,” stated Townes. “Removing or changing any aspects of the previous agreement would result in a repricing, where the annual fee would increase to $11,556.”
Both pre-budget approval requests were approved by council.
Council will review discretionary services to potentially reduce the impact of the 2023 budget and allow for better maintenance of township infrastructure.
Several donation requests were submitted for the 2023 budget. There is a potential $6,000 set aside for such requests, an amount that can be changed at council’s discretion.
The requested amounts totalled over the potential $6,000, so council decided to award grants to three of the submissions while leaving a balance in the budget and see if any other requests come up through the year.
Council supports the inclusion in the draft budget of the following requests:
- Huron County Plowmen’s Association - $150
- Elementary School Fair - $300
- North Huron Community Food Share - $2,500.
The next budget meeting is scheduled for Jan. 12, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the Town Hall Theatre.