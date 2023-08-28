Haldimand and Norfolk counties are among 21 smaller Ontario municipalities that have been offered so-called “strong mayor” powers if they agree to meet provincial targets for new housing starts.
Municipalities that meet or exceed their provincially mandated home-building target would also be eligible for infrastructure funding from a new $1.2-billion fund.
The province wants Norfolk to register 5,700 housing starts by 2031, while Haldimand has been asked for 4,200.
By contrast, Hamilton’s target is 47,000 new homes.
The province is offering municipalities a cash incentive to approve more housing starts as part of the Conservative government’s goal of building 1.5 million new homes by 2031.
There are now 50 municipalities eligible for strong mayor powers, which have been criticized as undemocratic because they concentrate decision-making authority in the hands of the mayor, who has control over budgets and the hiring and firing of key municipal staff.
The province contends strong mayor powers can help accelerate housing by enabling mayors to pass housing-related bylaws with the support of only one-third of councillors.
Mayors can also override some council decisions that do not align with provincial housing priorities.
In order to assume the strong mayor powers, which kick in Oct. 31, Norfolk Mayor Amy Martin and Haldimand Mayor Shelley Ann Bentley have until Oct. 15 to commit in writing to their respective housing targets.
When reached by The Spectator this week, Bentley said it was too soon to say whether Haldimand would sign on.
“I, along with council, will be discussing the advantages and disadvantages of accepting this arbitrary housing target at an upcoming council meeting, so at this time it would be premature of me to make further comments,” Bentley said in an email.
In a statement, Martin signalled her willingness to commit the county to the province’s housing target.
“Norfolk County is prepared to meet and exceed the provincial targets for growth and housing, with infrastructure support being advanced by higher-order governments,” she said.
“The strong mayor powers that will come from committing to our housing pledge will provide an additional tool to help the county increase its housing supply, enabling more residents — new and existing — to make Norfolk County their home.”
Norfolk council will discuss the province’s offer at its Sept. 19 meeting.