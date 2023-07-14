PERTH COUNTY – At its July 6 meeting, Perth County council received a report on the Perth County Road Map update and amended the fees and charges bylaw to remove the charge for the map. The report presented by Gary White, GIS coordinator, and Sarah Franklin, communications officer, explained the project in detail to council members.
“Road maps are a valuable tool… that display a variety of information in several different ways,” explained White.
“This particular map is a representation of the current geographical features and municipal infrastructure in Perth County and the membering municipalities.”
The map was last revised and printed 10 years ago, and includes the road network, geographic features, and municipal assets/infrastructure for the county and four lower-tier municipalities.
The county has produced a road map for many years, as it is regularly requested.
“The purpose of the map is to support municipal programs and services, such as infrastructure planning, emergency management EOC operations, and asset management datasets,” explained the report.
The county will provide a supply for each of the four municipal offices for internal use as well for local residents. An updated road map aligns with the goals of the county’s corporate strategic plan through ongoing improvements and service enhancements.
The county’s fees and charges bylaw currently charges $5 per map as well as a charge of $2.50 per map for the lower-tiers. Staff requested that council consider an amendment to remove the map fee entirely.
“This will eliminate the administrative burden, streamline distribution, reduce barriers, and align with other publications that are distributed by the county free of charge,” explained the report.
Franklin brought forth the amendment to the bylaw, explaining that something they’ve discovered was that the map is currently in the county’s fees and charges bylaw. It requires them to charge for this map, to the county, to the municipalities, and to the public. They proposed to eliminate that charge so that they can bring it “in line” with other publications that the county produces and doesn’t charge for.
The Perth County Road Map is a publication produced by Perth County GIS (Geographic Information System). This publication has been produced for many years with the last version of the map produced in 2013. Since the last edition, there have been significant changes to the road network, settlement area boundaries and municipal asset infrastructure. The county regularly received requests for an updated version, as it is also one of the most frequently-requested maps from the GIS department.
The development of the updated Perth County Road Map has been a “collaborative effort” with a team comprised of the county’s GIS and corporate communications staff.
“The team began with a review of the 2013 version of the map to determine the necessary feature updates and municipal points of interest (POIs) to be included in the updated version. Once a preliminary draft was developed, the project team met with county public works to review the map in detail. Following the completion of a second draft, the project team reached out to the CAOs and staff of each of the lower-tier municipalities for their review of the map and confirm the municipal POI list. Lower-tier staff provided valuable feedback and local insight to the project,” explained the report.
White explained to council that they did a lot of work to make the map “relevant”.
“This Road Map is an accurate representation of the road network and geographic features of the county. This project provides an excellent opportunity to complete a thorough review and update to infrastructure, road network, and municipal asset datasets. These datasets also link to other mapping products in both print and digital. A significant amount of background work was completed to generate the map file in a manner that links the datasets so that future updates will be streamlined and efficient,” stated the report.
As for next steps, the map is currently in print production and will be available in early July. Each municipality will receive a supply for distribution at each local municipal office. A PDF version will also be made available on the Perth County website at www.perthcounty.ca/GIS.
The map will be regularly updated with the goal of production and print of the next edition every two to three years. Council received the report and amended the bylaw.