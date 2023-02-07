From exhibitions to theatre productions, lighting events and food festivals, these are the top things to do in North Vancouver, West Vancouver and beyond this week.
For the full list of events worthy of adding to the diary between Feb. 6 - Feb. 12, see below.
Local Voices
The West Vancouver Historical Society is offering locals a journey through West Vancouver’s past with the much welcomed return of its Local Voices program. Created in partnership with the West Vancouver Memorial Library, the series comprises four talks that delve into the history of the local area, with the first spotlighting West Vancouver man John (Navvy Jack) Thomas, a politician and entrepreneur who was active in the gold fields of Barkerville.
Feb. 8, West Van Memorial Library's Welsh Hall. For more information and to reserve seats visit the West Van library website.
Response: Resonance
Ten Indigenous filmmakers are showcasing their films at The Polygon, the culmination of a summer-long program and series of artistic workshops led by Indigenous Knowledge Keepers. Each abides by the theme of Resonance, whether that be touching on the relationship between resonance and knowledge transfer among indigenous cultures, or delving into the purpose sound plays within traditional ceremony.
Until Feb. 12, The Polygon. For more information on the exhibition, visit the gallery's website.
Capilano Love Lights
Whether it is with a lover or a group of friends, for a first date or a family-focused evening, there's no denying the joy that arises when viewing the lights at Capilano Bridge. The suspension bridge, Treetops Adventure, Cliffwalk’s Arc de Lumina and Park will all feature vivid Valentine’s-themed lighting experiences until the end of the month.
On until Feb. 26, Capilano Suspension Bridge. More information can be found on the bridge's website.
Pop! Pop!
The Presentation House Theatre are welcoming the return of their characters “Seek” and “Hide” to the stage, so keeping the little ones entertained this month just got a whole lot easier. With puppets as their medium the theatre company takes nippers on an educational and engaging journey underwater, with playful interaction encouraged.
Feb. 10 - 19, Presentation House Theatre. Times and tickets can be found on the theatre's website.
CBC Radio: The Debaters
Looking for some comic relief? The Debaters, hosted by Steve Patterson, two-time winner of Canada's Best Male Stand-Up, sees comics fight for the top spot for best funnyman. The CBC Radio One show, now in its 17th season, is part stand-up, part quiz-show that features five unique debates and some of the finest local comics.
Feb. 7, Centennial Theatre. More information and tickets can be found on the theatre's website.
A Midsummer Night's Dream Shakespeare’s fantastical story comes together with Britten’s sparkling atmospheric score for Vancouver Opera's rendition of A Midsummer Night's Dream. The story, based on the famed play, follows a myriad of hilarious characters in a whimsical whirlwind of magic potions, love triangles and mistaken identities.
Feb. 11 - 19, Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Tickets can be purchased on the VO website.
Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival
Back for its 13th year, and arguably bigger, better and more bold than before, is the Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival. With carrot-infused editions, drinks laced with peaches, ultra creative toppings and even edible cups, the offerings brought forward this year are like creations borne from Mr Wonka himself. Local beverages can be found at Caffe Artigiano and 49th Parallel, but there’s plenty worth heading around the city for.
Until Feb. 14, various locations. The full list of venues is on the festival’s website.
Black History Month
There are a number of events happening around town in honour of Black History Month. UBC, for example, will be hosting a film program, with three screenings running on Feb. 3, 10 and 17, while the libraries of West and North Vancouver have materials are readily available for those hoping to get educated. For the full round-up of events happening on the North Shore, visit our dedicated article.
Throughout Feb, various locations. Visit the University’s website for more information on the films.
The Art Rental Show
Hoping to spruce up your interior but too scared of commitment, or over-splurging? For the next two weeks CityScape Community Art Space on Lonsdale Avenue is still hosting the Art Rental Show, offering pieces crafted at the hands of local artists to rent on a month by month basis.
On until Feb. 11, CityScape Community Art Space. More information can be found via NorthVan Arts.
Under the Shade of the Lotus Tree
Artists Pari Azarm Motamedi and Rozita Moinishirazi, both originally from Iran, are bringing their home country to West Vancouver via paintings that illustrate Persian poetry and history both old and new. The complex pieces explore themes of the Persian diaspora that resulted from the Iranian Revolution, and the Fall of the Shah in 1979.
On until April 1, West Vancouver Art Museum. More information on the artists and exhibition can be found on the museum's website.
For more local happenings, click through to our events calendar.
